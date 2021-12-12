Lynching standardized in Pak – The Sunday Guardian Live





The whole Pakistani government, indeed the whole system, is jihadist.

The lynching of Priyantha Diyawadanage, a 48-year-old Sri Lankan in Sialkot, underlines the descent of the Pakistanis into barbarism and Islamist hell. That the country’s defense minister has sought to minimize, or even condone, the outrage, confirms, if confirmation is needed, that the descent is rapid and unstoppable.

The unfortunate man was wrongly accused of blasphemy and murdered; he was also burnt. Nilushi Dissanayaka, widow of the Sri Lankan manager, rightly pointed out, He was very aware of the living conditions in Pakistan. It is a Muslim country. He knew what he shouldn’t do there and that’s how he managed to work there for eleven years. She urged the governments of Pakistan and Sri Lanka to investigate this matter and bring justice to my husband and two children. She told the BBC, I saw he was under attack on the Internet… it was so inhuman.

Left-wing liberals in our country say the deshbhakts should not use this horrific incident to show that our western neighbor is a barbaric nation; they also say India is not much better. Their point of view is not without merit, but there is a critical difference between the two South Asian nations, as we will see.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a Cabinet meeting and expressed deep concern over the lynching. The meeting participants were of the opinion that individuals and crowds cannot be allowed to do justice and that such incidents cannot be tolerated, an official statement said after the meeting. For his part, Prime Minister Khan tweeted: The horrific self-defense attack on the Sialkot factory and the fiery fire by the Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I oversee the investigations and make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the rigor of the law. Arrests are underway.

These are appropriate responses to the gruesome murder; and they would have seemed heartwarming without the support violent religious extremists get from the ruling power.

Consider This Gem From Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak: You Know The Reasons [behind this incident] too much. They are children. There is the Islamic faith. There is a lot of thinking. They become fiery, emotional. They do [bad] things. This does not mean that it was the result of this action.

After explaining the general background, he spoke about the recent outrage, The boys gathered there, raised the slogan of Islam, said that this [Diyawadanages] the action was against Islam. They became enraged; the incident happened suddenly. But that doesn’t mean that everything [in Pakistan] has gone wrong.

Almost absolving his own government of its guilt, the minister urged and lectured the media to educate people. The media should not just focus on raising advertising revenue.

It is quite obvious that Khattak made a similar point to that of Mulayam Singh Yadav years ago in which the latter sought to minimize rape, saying that boys make mistakes, for which they should not be hanged. . Khattaks’ statement, however, is worse than that of Yadavs. The Pakistani minister said: In a moment of religious fervor, I too will get excited. I can do something wrong too, but that doesn’t mean Pakistan is heading for destruction.

Four points should be emphasized here. First, a senior Pakistani federal minister sees the lynching as a normal event, perhaps bad, but one that should not be of great concern. It is the normalization of Islamist barbarism in the country.

Second, Khattak is no exception, the only Islamist in the government. The whole government, if not the whole system, is jihadist. The Prime Minister of Pakistan himself is often mistakenly referred to as the Taliban Khan. For too long he has supported religious extremists. A recent decision was to lift the ban on the jihadist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). TLP supporters have been accused of organizing the mob that slaughtered Diyawadanage.

Diyawadanage was a Christian. According to an article in Time magazine, he simply removed a far-right party’s stickers containing Quranic verses from the factory’s machines, before a visit from international customers. Deeming it a desecration, the mob dragged him outside, beat him to death, and set his body on fire. TLP is that party.

Third, it is not only young people who allow themselves to be swayed by religious sentiments; even the elders do, as Khattak confessed. And there is no shame in that.

Fourth, the problem of Pakistani institutions is not only ethical (finding nothing objectionable in a lynching case) but also epistemological: they fail to realize that when a federal minister, by his own admission, can be influenced by religious fervor to the point of committing a crime, destruction has already taken place.

As for the comparison between the situations in India and Pakistan in the context of religious extremism, often made by liberals, one can find some comfort in the fact that in our case the problem is not systemic. However, we must be dangerously optimistic to believe that the situation in our country will not deteriorate further.

Ravi Shanker Kapoor is a freelance journalist

