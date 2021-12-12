Anv | Analysis: Xi’s next term needs new Chinese wallet, investors say

Politics
Analysis: Xi’s next term needs new Chinese wallet, investors say
For global banks and fund managers shaping their investment strategies in China 2022, one factor occupies their minds but escapes valuation models: President Xi Jinping’s next five years in power.
There is growing consensus that the selling is overkill, but with Xi nearly assured of an unprecedented third term next year and with evolving politics, investors have said positioning for the coming era is a trickier task than just hunting for bargains.
read more “What you buy today and what you buy in the future will be very different from what you bought last year, five years ago or 10 years ago,” Chi Lo said , senior strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Hong Kong. The new regime under Xi Jinping’s government will be better supervised, more regulated, “he said.
“Business models will have to change … what the Chinese government wants to develop will be the key to deciding the makeup of your portfolio.” -projects for manufacturing technologies or reducing emissions. headtopics.com
Other global banks have come up with similar ideas. Read More Goldman Sachs has compiled a ‘Common Prosperity Portfolio’ of 50 stocks containing renewable energy companies, consumer-exposed companies, and research-driven technology and public companies , among others.
JP Morgan pointed to the potential for “new heroes” in electric vehicles, such as BYD Co Ltd, and advanced manufacturing as “old heroes” in the real estate industry fade away. Jack Siu, chief investment officer for Greater China at Credit Suisse, is on the lookout for a possible rise in corporate profits next year, as “we’ll likely see supportive fiscal policy and moderately or slightly less tight monetary policy” before the Party Congress, which could usher in another term for Xi.
Morgan Stanley expects an economic recovery above consensus at 5.5% growth in 2022 as policy is relaxed. Societe Generale, which says China has the highest upside potential in Asia next year, is overweight commodities, 5G and high-end manufacturers and said China’s blue chip CSI300
(.CSI300) aligns better with political priorities than the MSCI Index which has a heavy weight for some underprivileged internet companies. “Although we believe that the risk / reward ratio has improved for Internet names, we maintain a strategy of exposure to thematic common prosperity, on a favorable wind of structural policy”, said the strategists of Societe Generale in their Asia Foresight Note headtopics.com
Key dates in Xi Jinping’s tenureRegulatory changes shake up Chinese stocks in 2021COMMON BIEN ‘Common prosperity’ is not a new concept in China, having been first mentioned by Mao in the 1950s. It has gained ground as the Xi-era slogan for a new campaign to narrow a yawning wealth gap and foster more inclusive growth.
Xi has also renewed efforts to deleverage the real estate industry, sought to reduce tech companies’ hold on data and commerce, and pledged carbon neutrality by 2060. let’s say now looks set for the next decade or so – than its unpredictable application, especially as Xi consolidates his power.
Of course, political risk is omnipresent in China. But a year of seismic changes – sometimes heralded via gnomic regulatory commentaries in state media or a confusing mix of leaks – makes it a priority. “said Mark Arnold, chief investment officer at Hyperion Asset Management in Brisbane.
“You really have an almighty government, a one-party state that’s really turning into a one-person state, so you don’t have the feedback loops or the protections of democracy.” Still, the flows suggest it doesn’t scare foreigners away from stocks just yet, according to data from BNY Mellon, which shows steady stock flows this year against the sale of bonds that have been affected by a clampdown on borrowing. developers. headtopics.com
Foreign entries into the Chinese stock market totaled 241 billion yuan ($ 40 billion) for the year to the end of September. Read more: Reuters Top News »
