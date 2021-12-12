The PM innovates for 23 projects of Rs 36 billion; inaugurates three for Mianwali





MIANWALI: On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated 23 development projects in the health, education and road sectors worth around 36 billion rupees for the upgrading of Mianwali district, and also inaugurated three more which were completed at a cost of 5.4 billion rupees.

God willing, when we finish our five years, I can claim, Mianwali will witness the development that has never happened in history. said the prime minister.

Earlier, he unveiled the plaques to inaugurate three projects worth Rs 5.4 billion including the first phase of the Mianwali-Sargodha road which cost Rs 3.6 billion; Miyawaki City Park and Forest near Namal Lake.

He also carried out the groundbreaking of the 38 kilometer Kalabagh-Shakarara road upgrade which would cost 2.70 billion rupees and the modernization of the DHQ hospital with an estimated cost of 2 billion rupees.

Thanking the people of Minwali for supporting him through thick and thin, the prime minister said during the election campaign that he also pledged to address deprived areas in southern Punjab, tribal areas and others. people neglected in the past.

The prime minister told the assembly that his government was ready to speak to everyone, including dissident elements in Balochistan and tribal areas, for peace, but not those who plundered public money.

We are ready to speak to anyone who has a different ideology or whom we call right or left. We are ready to resolve our issues with them peacefully, whether they are in Balochistan or in the former tribal areas of Waziristan. Only those with whom we will never be reconciled are those who looted and laundered the money of the Pakistani people, he said.

Appreciating the bringing together of Pakistanis reshaped foreign policy, the prime minister said Pakistan would never bow to anyone, but instead make independent decisions that would be better for its own people.

The Prime Minister also launched several projects under the Rs 6.6 billion PM-II package and the district development package which included the 1122 relief service, 72 road projects and the upgrading of schools.

The rehabilitation and improvement of the Balkasar-Mianwali road at an estimated cost of Rs 13.5 billion and the woodlands of Namal Lake and Kundia Forest Park at a cost of Rs 120 million are also among the new projects. projects.

The prime minister told the charged assembly that no nation with laws that discriminate against rich and poor could ever move forward.

He said his government would never give an NRO or come to terms with corrupt leaders until they were punished for their plunder.

He said the government is prioritizing the education sector with special emphasis on girls’ education.

Regarding his original idea of ​​Namal University, he said that it would become the Oxford University of Pakistan, which would attract students from all over the country in addition to making life easier for the people of Mianwali.

Imran Khan told the assembly that not only Pakistan, but the entire world, including the United States, were facing unprecedented inflation due to the COVID-related lockdown which resulted in the closure of businesses, a reduction in production thus causing prices to rise.

You will have to understand, it is not just Pakistan’s problem. The richest country, the United States, faces the worst inflation after 1982 due to the lockdown, he commented.

However, he said Pakistan was still the cheapest country and hoped prices would drop within three to four months.

However, in order to ease the inflation pressure on the poor, the government announced the Ehsaas Rashan program to provide a 30% subsidy on flour, ghee and pulses to those with monthly income below Rs. 50,000.

In addition, he also highlighted the government initiatives of interest-free loans for three million families, interest-free loan of Rs 2.7 million for the construction of housing, health card for the whole of Punjab by March. next and Rs 47 billion higher education scholarships for 6.2 million students.

The Prime Minister decided that his government would base Pakistan on the two basic principles of the state of Medina, including the rule of law and a welfare state.

I will never disappoint you. I will take the country to the destination for which it was made. The country will become an ideal for others. No force can prevent it from becoming a great nation, he commented.

On the modernization of the Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, the Premier said the project will be completed in a year and a half.

He also assured residents of the water-scarce Mohar region that the government was considering options for a canal as well as solar tube wells to relieve residents of electricity bills.

He also urged the PTI workers to fully participate in the upcoming local elections and to win the party.

