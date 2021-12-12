UK seeks Western unity against Russia and China





Speaking to her G7 counterparts, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss stressed “the need to unite firmly to stand up to the aggressors who seek to limit the limits of freedom and democracy”. Truss has previously said she wants closer ties between G7 countries in the areas of trade, investment, technology and security. (Reuters)

The two-day gathering of foreign ministers from the world's richest countries in Liverpool, north-west England, is the last in-person gathering of Britain's G7 Presidency, which lasted for a year, before to pass the baton to Germany. The strengthening of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border is high on the agenda, alongside discussions on the confrontation with China, limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions and resolving the Myanmar crisis under military control. Truss met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the summit on Friday. READ MORE: What did Chinese President Xi Jinping mean by a "new cold war" Truss said ahead of the meeting that she wanted closer ties between the G7 countries in the areas of trade, investment, technology and security "so that we can defend and advance freedom and democracy around the world ". "I will be pushing this point over the next few days," she added. Truss, who replaced Dominic Raab as Britain's top diplomat in September, delivered his first major foreign policy speech on Wednesday as crises loom around the world. She warned Moscow that it would be "a strategic mistake" to invade Ukraine, following growing concerns over a large build-up of Russian troops on the border. G7 summit Blinken is flying to Southeast Asia next week on a visit designed to underscore the region's importance to Washington's strategy to resist an increasingly assertive China in the region. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministers will join the G7 summit for the first time on Sunday, in a session set aside for wide-ranging discussions on issues such as vaccines Covid-19, finance and gender equality. South Korea, Australia, South Africa and India will also participate as G7 "guests" chosen by Britain, with many participants participating virtually due to the pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Analysis: How strong is the Russian-Chinese alliance? Source: TRTWorld and agencies

