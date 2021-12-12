How Jokowi is not agitated, RI’s Covid-19 cases are on the rise again!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Cases of Covid-19 in some areas are now starting to increase. This is remarkable even though nationally the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia is still under control. The increase in Covid-19 cases is currently occurring in six provinces, namely Lampung, Bangka Belitung, DKI Jakarta, West Java, NTT and West Papua. Communication and Information Minister (Menkominfo) Johnny G. Plate said the increase in cases in the six provinces should serve as a reminder to the public that the pandemic is not over. “We need to stop the increase in cases in these areas as soon as possible while the numbers are still low. Maintain the downward trend in cases that are occurring now so that they do not increase again,” said Johnny, quoted in a written statement. Sunday (12/12/2021). Responding to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the six provinces, the government called on all local communities to stand firm in affirming the discipline of health protocols in their respective regions. Jhonny also called on all local governments to follow the rules of Home Secretary’s instruction number 66 of 2021 regarding the PPKM Christmas and New Year (Nataru). Further, Jhonnya reminded regional governments in all regions to increase oversight of the implementation of health protocols, as well as ensure the readiness of health facilities in their respective regions. “Don’t take every increase in cases lightly, don’t wait until it becomes significant before you act. Let’s all monitor it. Stop the increase in cases by maintaining health protocols,” he said. . Johnny assured that the government continues to strengthen the implementation of vaccination, 3T (testing, tracing and treatment) and 3M (wearing masks, keeping distance and washing hands). The government is also said to have acted quickly to identify and intervene to contain the upward trend in Covid-19. “Equally important, the government is also strengthening the performance of the COVID-19 station and keeping health facilities ready to stop the peak of COVID-19 in the regions so that the management at the village / kelurahan level remains high,” a- he declared. Finally, Jhonny representing the government asked the public to always be disciplined in the execution of health protocols. He believes public discipline is important to avoid a higher spike in Covid-19 cases in the future. The threat of an increase in Covid-19 cases due to Nataru’s holiday season and the emergence of the Omicron variant has been noticed by the government since last November. On November 17, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked his staff not to underestimate the evolution of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia. The reason is that the cases of Covid-19 in various countries have continued to increase in recent months. “We must all focus on reducing daily cases and active cases,” Jokowi said during the cabinet plenary session at the Presidential Office, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (11/17/2021). Jokowi had also summoned several ministers to discuss the omicron variant earlier in December. According to Secretary of State Pratikno, the ministers summoned by Jokowi at the time were the coordinating minister of maritime affairs, the coordinating minister of the economy, the foreign minister represented by the deputy minister and several other ministers. Pratikno said Indonesia would learn from other countries that had already been infected with Omicron. The government, he said, is on high alert. “The point is, we must always be vigilant, be ready. So all existing capacities must always be on standby,” Pratikno said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



