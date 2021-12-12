PM inaugurates several infrastructure projects in Mianwali





Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphatically stated that the current government will only take decisions that are in the public interest and welfare.

Addressing a large public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for several development projects in Mianwali on Saturday, the prime minister said he will not disappoint the masses and that this country will be transformed into a great nation for which it was created.

Imran Khan said we are ready to engage with everyone, including those in Balochistan and tribal districts, but there will be no reconciliation with those who looted the national chessboard and laundered money in the country. ‘foreigner.

The Prime Minister announced that the Federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments will allocate scholarships to six point two million young people to pursue higher education. Forty-seven billion rupees will be spent there.

Imran Khan said that the entire population of Punjab will receive health cards by March of next year, under which every household can receive medical treatment worth one million rupees. per year.

The Prime Minister stressed that inflation is an international phenomenon caused by lockdowns linked to COVID-19. He said, however, that prices in Pakistan are even lower compared to other countries.

He said the Ehsaas Rashan program has also been launched to provide wheat flour, ghee and pulses to underprivileged populations at subsidized rates of 30%. He said that Kamyab Pakistan’s program of interest-free loans of up to five hundred thousand rupees is also aimed at uplifting the weaker segments of society.

Imran Khan said there would be record development in the backward areas of the country, including Mianwali.

Referring to the inauguration of the Balksar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, the prime minister said the project would be completed in a year and a half.

In his remarks, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, said the government is particularly focused on the development of the backward areas. He said it was the first time that a 360 billion rupee district development package was introduced to ensure equitable development.

Usman Buzdar said that the local government system will soon be introduced in order to solve the problems of the people at the local level.

Usman Buzdar said the provincial government has also approved 100,000 jobs in public sector departments.

The projects inaugurated on this occasion included the creation of a municipal park at Old Cattle Mandi Mianwali, the dualisation of the Sargodha – Mianwali road (phase-1) and the creation of the Miyawaki forest at Lake NAMAL.

Besides the Balksar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, the Prime Minister also carried out the first groundbreaking of the improvement of the Kalabagh-Shakardarara road, the modernization of the DHQ hospital of Mianwali, the Prime Minister’s package -II, the district development package, establishment of woodlands at Lake NAMAL.

