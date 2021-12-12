Pence appears to be organizing a presidential race. Can he win the Trump base? | Mike pence





Hang on Mike Pence! was the creepy chant of the crowd at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Can the same constituency be persuaded to vote Mike Pence on November 5, 2024? He, for his part, seems to think so.

The former vice president traveled this week to New Hampshire, host of the nation’s first presidential primary elections, to meet with local activists, raise funds and deliver a speech attacking potential opponent Joe Biden.

Pence, who has fueled White House ambitions since his teenage years, also made recent visits to the early voting states of Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada, implying a run is more likely than unlikely. But there is a problem.

Donald Trump.

The ex-president, whom Pence served faithfully or obsequiously, has not forgiven him in the eyes of critics for ignoring his plea to overturn the 2020 election result. The fact that Pence, chairing the Senate during the victory de Bidens certified, had no such power has become moot at this point.

Pences continued to insist that he did his constitutional duty on January 6 did little to allay the sense of betrayal among livid Trump supporters. In June, he was heckled as a traitor during a speech to a rally of religious conservatives in Orlando, Florida, which does not bode well.

Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi chair a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 Electoral College on January 6, 2021. Photograph: Erin Schaff / AFP / Getty Images

His biggest challenge is that the people he’ll need to vote for him, the Republican primary base, are also the people who wanted to hang him on Jan.6, said Kurt Bardella, an adviser to the Democratic National Committee. I don’t see how you can get over this.

Still, the former Indiana governor appears to be playing a long game, perhaps betting Trump’s influence over the party will wane over the next three years. He may also calculate that the stance he took in favor of democracy on January 6, the day he refused to flee the Capitol, taking refuge in an underground parking lot, will find an echo with moderate Republicans and independents.

Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist from Indiana, said: He’s doing whatever he needs to prepare to run and, if Trump isn’t the candidate or doesn’t run, I think he’s clearly the favorite.

I think people realize he was an unlikely hero on January 6th. In the end, even for people who disagree with him about many other political positions he has taken, whether as governor or as vice president, he did the right thing. thing when the pressure was on January 6.

Pences’ visit to New Hampshire was his second visit to the state, which has a huge say in the party’s choice of candidate, since he left office. He’s attended holiday parties, raised money for Republicans across the state, and posed for photos at Bedford’s Simply Delicious bakery.

In a speech hosted by Heritage Action, a conservative advocacy organization, the 62-year-old accused Biden of fueling inflation and lambasted the president’s social and environmental spending plan, warning: Don’t touch not to the paychecks of the American people.

As is customary at this point in an electoral cycle, Pence has neither confirmed nor denied whether he is a presidential candidate, insisting his priority is the midterm elections of the year. next for Congress.

He told The Associated Press: To be honest with you, I’m focusing entirely on 2022 because I think we have a historic opportunity not just for a winning election, but a realignment election. So I am devoting all my energy to the process of reclaiming Congress and conquering the State Houses in 2022. And then in 2023, take a good look around and go where they have been called.

Mike Pence poses for photos with guests at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on December 8. Photograph: Charles Krupa / AP

The campaign-style tour did not go unnoticed by Trump, who released a statement that read: Good man, but big mistake in failing to recognize massive voter fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election. There is no evidence of such fraud or irregularity.

Pence, however, may choose to borrow from the playbook of Glenn Youngkin, who recently won the governorship of Virginia by keeping Trump at bay without openly denouncing him, thus reaping the best of both worlds: the party establishment and Make America Great Again (Maga) base.

There are already signs that Pence has his cake and eats it too. In a radio interview on Wednesday, he repeated a now-familiar line that he and Trump might never agree on the events of January 6, but he also told several news outlets that there had been irregularities at the state level during elections. He also insisted that he had parted ways with his boss on good terms.

This Trump-lite approach could do just enough to satisfy supporters of former presidents while promising other Republicans a lower political temperature.

Michael DAntonio, a biographer from Pence, said: What is strange is that he earned his good faith with Trump by being so cowardly in his loyalty, and then expressed his independence at that point in time that this really mattered. So he could go back and forth and say: Look, I’m Donald Trump, but without violence.

There are signs that Maga’s core is cooling down or losing interest in politics, DAntonio added. I also knew a number of Trump voters who chose him in 2016 because of Pence. So Pence maybe gained a lot of credibility with people. And I guess the last point is you don’t have to earn 50% to get the nomination.

Some Republicans, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, have said they won’t contest the primaries if Trump tossed his hat in the ring. Others, like former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, have dismissed the idea that a Trump candidacy should prevent others from running.

Mike Pence will be seen for what he is – a coward devoid of any beliefs or real moral principles Kurt Bardella, adviser to the Democratic National Committee

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are considered potential candidates for the party’s flag-bearer position. Pence, however, might be hopeful that his status as a former vice president would count in his favor, just as he did for Biden last year.

Clues to his intentions include the fact that he’s writing a book and recording a regular podcast: In American Freedom’s latest episode, the devout Christian says we hope and pray the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade, his 1973 ruling upholding the constitutionality of a woman. right to abortion.

If he were to get the nomination, however, Pence would have a hard time convincing millions of Trump’s critics who have not forgotten how he failed to speak out or take a principled stand for four years of chaos. There are countless hours of footage of him giving speeches in which he mentions President Trump over and over again, praising his leadership and calling him my friend.

Bardella, a former Republican congressional adviser, said: Mike Pence will be seen for what he is, who is a coward devoid of any beliefs or real moral principles.

The fact that he is now turning around, always trying to woo the hearts, minds and votes of the very people who carried out the domestic terrorist attack on our country illustrates that he is the worst type of political figure because, even if he may not believe these things, he continues to bend to the demands and meet those elements. I don’t believe history remembers him kindly at all.

