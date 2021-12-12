Falling confidence in Boris Johnson may lead to spike in UK Covid cases, World News





As residents are told that further restrictions will be needed to control the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, experts fear that the decline in confidence in their Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead to an increase in Covid cases. Experts fear that as more people are annoyed with their Prime Minister Boris Johnson, amid growing controversies surrounding his protocol breaks, residents are starting to question and challenge the government. Read also | UK health experts warn government of spread of Omicron in the absence of ’emergency measures’ “It is always harder to reapply the restrictions because people are tired and generally fed up,” Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said as quoted by The Guardian. “But now it’s going to be even more difficult, because the confidence has been eroded to a very important level. People are really fed up with government. And if you don’t trust the government, why would you do what the government asked you to do? “ Experts have warned that there is a huge possibility that people will not follow the rules if asked to limit gatherings indoors again. While many listened to the government last year, this year the controversy over the Prime Minister celebrating the Christmas holidays in secret has shattered the confidence of his compatriots. “Many are likely to say: I’m sick of it, I don’t trust this government and I want to see my friends and family, so I’m just going to ignore the rule.” WATCH | Meanwhile, Labor has also claimed that the government led by Boris Johnson will not be able to meet its goal of vaccinating everyone by the end of January 2022. The warning comes at a time when the UK is witnessing an alarming increase in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “The NHS should continue to prioritize those most at risk, including the elderly, homebound and residents of nursing homes, but there is no reason others who are eligible and willing to receive their booster shots now should be turned down, ”said Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary. “We want to make sure that everyone can enjoy Christmas safely this year, while protecting our NHS. The best way to do that is to boost the recall campaign.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/declining-trust-in-boris-johnson-can-lead-to-increase-in-covid-cases-in-uk-436176

