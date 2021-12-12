In meetings with Prime Minister Imran and SFOC, US senators say they maintain “broad” relations with Pakistan – World





A delegation of US senators met separately on Saturday with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, affirming the United States’ commitment to maintain “stable and broad” relations. and strengthen diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan.

The four-member delegation was led by Senator Angus King and included Senator Richard Burr, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Ben Sasse. All of these Senators are members of the US Senate Special Committee on Intelligence, while Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister stressed during the meeting that Pakistan values ​​its long-standing relationship with the United States and is committed to expanding it in all areas, especially in the economic dimension.

The prime minister expressed hope that visits by US Congressional delegations to Pakistan would help strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries and forge closer people-to-people contacts, the PMO said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister (Prime Minister) reiterated that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries is mutually beneficial and essential for the peace, security and prosperity of the region.”

Regarding the development of the situation in Afghanistan, the PMO statement read, Prime Minister Imran stressed the need for a “deeper engagement” between the United States and Pakistan “to promote the common objectives of peace, stability and economic development ”in this war-torn country. .

He particularly underlined the “urgent need to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to avoid a humanitarian crisis and an economic collapse,” the statement added.

In addition, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of “closer cooperation to deal with threats to security in the region, including terrorism”.

“He stressed that the United States must play its role in maintaining regional peace and stability” and assured the delegation that for its part, Pakistan was ready to pursue measures that would strengthen peace, stability. and prosperity in the region, provided that an environment has been created by India.

In this regard, he also briefed the delegation on the continuing “gross human rights violations” in India-occupied Kashmir and underlined that the “extremist and exclusionary policies” of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which , according to the Prime Minister, were inspired by the nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

For their part, US senators recalled the “collective struggles of Pakistan and the United States” over the past decades to promote peace and security in the world, according to the PMO statement.

“Senators deeply appreciated Pakistan’s recent contribution to the evacuation of US nationals and others from Afghanistan after August 15,” when the Taliban captured Kabul, and reaffirmed their commitment to maintain bilateral relations. ” stable and extended ”with Pakistan.

They also stressed that, given the size of the Pakistani population and its geostrategic location, the United States and Pakistan “should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation.”

Meeting with COAS

The US senators, as well as the US charge d’affaires in Pakistan, also met with General Bajwa of the COAS, according to a statement released by the media affairs wing of the military.

The statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) indicates that issues of mutual interest, the security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

“SFOC said Pakistan wishes to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all regional actors and wishes for peaceful, diverse and sustained relations,” the statement said, adding that General Bajwa also underlined urgent global convergence on Afghanistan. to avoid a looming humanitarian crisis there.

He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts for the economic recovery of the Afghan people, the statement said.

“SFOC thanked the senators for their efforts to forge a mutual understanding of the geopolitical and security situation in view of the challenges ahead.”

The visiting dignitaries, the statement added, appreciated Pakistan’s role vis-à-vis Afghanistan, special efforts in border management and its role in regional stability.

They pledged to play their part in strengthening diplomatic cooperation between the United States and Pakistan at all levels.

