Joko Widodo and the G20





Jakarta – Indonesia from December 1, 2021 officially accepts the post of President of the G20. This means that within a year, Joko Widodo will become the presidency of the G20. During the remarks, President Joko Widodo said: “I welcome the commitment of developed countries to help developing countries, rich countries to reduce poor countries. Unity is the answer to the future with the spirit of solidarity. Recover Together, Recover Stronger, Recover Together, Recover Stronger. “ Joko Widodo’s existence as G20 Presidency will certainly host hundreds of meetings from G20 countries and Bali will be the focus of G20 activities in 2022. Indonesia will hold the G20 Summit Presidency agenda after taking over from Italy last year by hosting the summit. For President Joko Widodo, this task is very difficult because the climate is not conducive. Simultaneously with the Bali meeting in which 20 countries participated, there were two “disruptions” which could have a sufficiently large effect. The eruption of Mount Merbabu in the south of the island of Java, which had been silent for decades, suddenly erupted, causing casualties and panic. Nearby, Mount Merapi is also suddenly active even though it is not really big. At the same time, next year will be followed by political turmoil leading to 2022-2024. Two years before the legislative elections, the movement of national political campaigns is increasing, in addition to the spirit of construction and pursuit of objectives proclaimed for five years in the form of a rapid development of toll roads so that they become priorities that must be done. The G20 presidency itself was officially opened on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, overnight, in Lapangan Banteng, central Jakarta, by President Joko Widodo, while providing a great opportunity for the government to contribute more quickly. to economic recovery. To achieve its objectives, the G20 Forum uses multi-level meetings in two ways. Finance Track and Sherpa Track. The financial line is coordinated by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank and will focus on macroeconomic, fiscal and financial issues. At the same time, the Sherpa Path, coordinated by the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will focus on areas of non-financial cooperation, including education, health, labor, energy, change climate, digital economy, industry, investment and tourism. The Indonesian presidency of the G20 should be able to contribute to the recovery of the industrial economy through a cumulative meeting that brings together thousands of delegates, especially from developing countries. The presence of delegates can bring direct benefits to the service sector, hotels, transport, MSMEs, in particular the impact on the perceptions of investors and economic actors. President Joko Widodo once explained that Indonesia’s G20 presidency in Bali includes managing health, digital transformation and sustainable energy. So that President Joko Widodo’s dream comes true and that the G20 summit gets a good score after a year in Bali. If all of these elements are filled in correctly, the global reputation of Joko Widodo’s presidency will be of great importance for the development of Indonesia’s message and impression in the G20 environment which has seen extraordinary times. In Bogor, November 15-19, 1994, 28 years ago, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting was held. Participation of 21 Asia-Pacific countries. During the three-day meeting, President Suharto hosted the APEC conference. In the presence of US President Richard Nixon. In 2022 in Bali, there will be a one-year G20 meeting attended by 20 countries with the world’s largest economies, as well as US President Joe Biden. President Joko Widodo is the Head of State of the G20 with the position of the Presidency of the G20. In the end, he must be perfectly prepared for the meeting which will last a year. Jakarta, December 11, 2021

