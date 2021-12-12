PM Modi’s Twitter account ‘briefly compromised’, shares bitcoin link





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was secured after being “very briefly compromised” and announced that India had adopted bitcoin cryptocurrency as legal tender, his office said on Sunday morning. Users posted screenshots of the now deleted tweet which read: “The government has officially bought 500 BTC (bitcoin) and is distributing them to all residents of the country.” “PM’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period the account was compromised, any tweet shared should be ignored,” he said. PMO India tweeted after the malicious messages were deleted. The Prime Minister’s pseudonym has over 45 million users and he uses it extensively to talk about his government’s work. PM’s Twitter handle arenarendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was reported to Twitter and the account was immediately secured.

During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021 A Twitter spokesperson said the website investigated the hack and found “there are no signs of other accounts affected at this time, according to ANI. #Hacked started trending in India after the grip was compromised. “Hello Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?” Said Srinivas BV, President of the Indian Youth Congress. Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla also took to Twitter and said: “Has the Twitter account of the Honorable PM shri #NarendraModi ji been hacked? And the promise of #Bitcoin !!” ANI reports that a Twitter account, which updates Modi’s personal website and mobile app, was hacked by an unknown group in September 2020.

