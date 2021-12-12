Boris Johnson: Falling polls and increasingly mutinous MPs – can the PM be an election-winning hero again? | Politics News

Two years after securing a famous victory in the legislative elections with a majority of 80, Boris Johnson has gone from hero to zero, with the public and Conservative MPs.

On the second anniversary of winning the Tory majority in the House of Commons since Margaret Thatcher in 1987, he stumbled from triumph to disaster after disaster.

He’s even been ridiculed – twice – by Ant and Dec on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, including the ominous warning: “Evening, Prime Minister … for now!”

conservative rebellion

Opinion polls are catastrophic. The Prime Minister’s personal note has sunk into the ground and over the weekend Labor is suddenly enjoying a six to nine point lead in the polls.

Its deputies are increasingly mutinous. Many fear that the winner of the vote, the superstar and the darling of the voters of the “Red Wall” in 2019 is tainted with sordid and constitutes a handicap.

Same Mr. JohnsonFormer Brexiteer “Spartans” allies, who toppled Theresa May and paved the way for her to succeed her, have turned on him in their fury over his COVID brakes.

Coronavirus rebel Steve Baker, writing in The Sunday Telegraph, claims the government is “wasting the goodwill and trust” of people who voted Tory two years ago.

“On a whole host of issues, today’s Conservative Party is in the wrong place and is heading in the opposite direction of conservatism,” he wrote.

Downing Street Christmas Parties: How many events are currently under investigation and when were they?

A miserable week for the Prime Minister

Nothing seems to be going well at the moment. In the seven days leading up to the anniversary, and in what was supposed to be “Crime Week”, the Prime Minister had hoped to launch a political response after a calamitous month.

But instead, Crime Week saw police demand to investigate an anti-lockdown party inside 10 Downing Street and claim Mr Johnson misled Parliament by refusing a party to be held. occurred.

The prime minister also faced accusations that he misleads his own ethnic adviser when he learned that a multimillion-dollar Conservative donor had funded the lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

And to top it off, a miserable Conservative Crime Week ended with the revelation that a former MP and Minister had raped his ex-wife while she was sleeping and physically abused her. Not the Prime Minister’s fault, obviously, but are his luck turning?

There is also little respite in store for Mr Johnson over the next seven days.

He faces a humiliating Tory rebellion in House of Commons vote on his Plan B COVID brakes Tuesday and potential disaster in the North Shropshire by-election on Thursday.

What “plan C” restrictions might we see if plan B fails?

Triumph to turbulence

What a turnaround in just over six months. In May, after the Tories’ local and Hartlepool by-election triumphs, there was talk of Mr Johnson looking forward to another 10 years at No.10 and beating Mrs Thatcher’s 11 years in office.

Now some MPs are claiming that if the Tories lose in North Shropshire and voters punish them for their foolishness in next May’s local election, he could be replaced by Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, who they say are on the way. to maneuver in the direction.

Naturally, the defining issue in the two years since the triumph of Mr Johnson’s ‘Get Brexit Done’ election on December 12, 2019 has been the government’s response to the pandemic: lockdowns, face masks, travel bans and vaccinations.

But the past two years have also been eventful for Mr Johnson personally. Last year, he spent a week in hospital with the virus, including three nights in intensive care, and narrowly escaped death. He also divorced, remarried and had two children.

He hired and fired Dominique cummings, who has now become a nemesis and seems determined to bring him down. But he has been criticized for hanging on – unsuccessfully – on then-health secretary Matt Hancock after his affair with an assistant was caught on CCTV camera.

But after a “vaccine rebound” in the polls in the spring and summer, this fall saw the Prime Minister and the government switch from one blunder to another, most of which – Mr Johnson’s critics say – have been self-inflicted and could have been avoided.

Owen Paterson’s miscalculation

Things started to take a turn for the worse with the crude decision to back Owen Paterson, the former Brexiteer Cabinet Minister, after being found guilty of a ‘flagrant’ violation of lobbying rules by an all-party Commons committee.

Mr Johnson returned to London from the COP26 summit in Glasgow to attend a burgundy and pheasant dinner at the men’s-only Garrick Club, where his guests included some of Mr Paterson’s most vocal cheerleaders.

The next day, in one of a prime minister’s biggest political miscalculation in recent times, he ordered his MPs to vote against a proposed 30-day suspension of Mr Paterson, a vote that prompted a outcry and led to a turnaround within 24 hours. Mr. Paterson then leave, prompting Thursday’s by-election.

It was this fiasco that triggered the breakdown of relations between the Prime Minister and many of his deputies, notably those in the “Red Wall” seats won by Labor for the first time two years ago.

Goof after goof

Then came Mr Johnson’s calamitous speech at CBI, where his grades got muddled and he started rambling about Peppa Pig. A lack of respect for his audience, critics said, unsurprisingly given his well-known lack of respect for the organization, which he privately considers to be full of whiny Remoaners.

Even the good news of a £ 96 billion investment in the railways was spoiled as the promise to build the trans-Pennine Northern Powerhouse rail link and extend HS2 from Birmingham to Leeds was broken and was hit the pads.

But it was the allegations about the Downing Street parties and the ‘wallpaper-gate’ that have suggested that some Tory MPs are even considering writing letters to the 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, demanding a vote of no confidence in their 2019 election winner.

Lowest popularity

Sir Keir Starmer’s accusation of “one rule for Boris Johnson and his friends and another for everyone” rocked Tory MPs and provided the Labor leader with his PMQ quip: “Even Ant and Dec are ahead on the Prime Minister on this! “

Not quite helpful, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who resigned as Deputy Minister last year following Dominic Cummings’ sightseeing trip to Barnard Castle, said Mr Johnson ” cannot continue in the highest office of the country “if he misleads the deputies in error.

And this weekend’s polls are terrible, suggesting that the Prime Minister’s popularity has fallen to an all-time low, and that Labor’s nine-point lead over the Conservatives in a poll, by Opinium, is the most high since March 2014.

In another post this weekend, Mr Baker wrote: “We can’t go on like this. It can’t be how a country is ruled. I would love to see Boris take care of this mess and turn the tide. The time to do this is not very long. “

Oh good? This would suggest Mr Johnson might not be there to witness the third anniversary of his 2019 election victory if he doesn’t get a handle on the mess.

Unthinkable? Tory MPs dumped Mrs Thatcher six months after losing a by-election in a secure Tory seat, Eastbourne, in 1990. But she had been prime minister for 11 years and party leader for 16 years. This is the big difference.

Boris Johnson’s personal poll scores could be well below zero this weekend. But he and his supporters remain defiant and will claim that he still has plenty of time to become an election-winning hero again.