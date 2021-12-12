President Jokowi threatens to revoke abandoned HGU and HGB certificates





Posted on December 12, 2021.

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) threatened to revoke the certificates of Abandoned Land Use Rights (HGU) and Building Rights (HGB). The plan will be implemented from this month or January 2022 at the latest. “We will see the HGU and HGB abandoned, maybe this month or next month I will start revoking them one by one,” Jokowi said, at the opening of the Second Islamic Economic Congress on Saturday (11 / 12). “There are so many that have been abandoned, it’s a lot,” he continued. Jokowi estimated that the average HGU and HGB granted for a period of more than 20 years and 30 years were not productive. “The concessions have been given for over 20 years, over 30 years. But we are not doing anything about it,” he said. Jokowi said Indonesia already has a land bank at present. Thus, the land whose HGU and HGB certificates will be revoked will be entered in the register of the land bank. “There will be a lot of our land reserve, there are already those in charge, we have a lot of things that we are revoking,” he said. Meanwhile, Jokowi admitted he was ready to find land for those in need. However, the land must be used for productive activities. “If there are ladies and gentlemen who need a very large amount of land, tell me. I will find it, I will prepare it, how much? 10,000 hectares? 50,000 hectares?”, A he declared. “But don’t point it out, sir, I’m the only one in Kalimantan. No. It’s me who decides,” he concluded. (the / permanent) Also read: A woman in Pemalang caught her husband molesting his stepdaughter in front of the television, apparently five times.

