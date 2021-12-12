What does Jokowi mean to remind Anwar Abbas not to speak too loudly? – Riaunews.com





81 President Joko Widodo. Jakarta (Riaunews.com) – Indonesian Ulema Council (Waketum MUI) General Vice President Anwar Abbas has revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded him not to speak aloud. So what is Anwar Abbas’ purpose in revealing the conversation with Jokowi? “Let the public know that Anwar Abbas has been asked not to speak loudly,” executive director of the Indonesian Institute for Investigation of Political Parameters, Adi Prayitno, told reporters on Saturday (12/11/2021 ). Reported by Detikcom, Adi felt that Jokowi reminded Anwar Abbas not to speak out loud, it should only be a conversation between the two parties. Because, according to him, it is not good that the president asks Anwar Abbas not to speak loudly. To make matters worse, Anwar Abbas leaked Jokowi’s statement asking him not to speak loudly. It should be confidential. Because it is not good that the president asks Anwar Abbas not to speak loudly. It has even been disclosed to the public, ”he said. According to Adi, Jokowi reminded Anwar Abbas not to speak loudly because someone was disturbed by Anwar Abbas’ loud voice. In addition, he said, Anwar Abbas criticized the government and the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholis Quomas. “It seems that someone is disturbed by the loud voice of Anwar Abbas, who has often criticized the government and the Minister of Religion,” he said. Additionally, Adi assessed that harsh criticism amid the Corona pandemic could potentially trigger chaos. This is why, Adi said, there was an impression in Jokowi’s demand for Anwar Abbas to lower the dose of his criticism. “Especially in the midst of a pandemic, harsh criticism can spark unrest. It feels like Anwar Abbas has been asked to reduce the dose of his criticism, “he said. Waketum MUI Anwar Abbas. The confession of Anwar Abbas Anwar Abbas previously revealed that Jokowi reminded him not to speak too loudly. But Anwar Abbas thinks Jokowi is a person sheltered from criticism. “Earlier, Pak Jokowi reminded me, ‘Pak Anwar Abbas, don’t say it out loud, sir.’ Besides, when I met the minister, how many friends immediately took the moment, right? I think the President and the Minister of Religion are people who are immune, yes, for him the criticism is… ”Anwar Abbas said in his remarks at the Second Islamic Economic Congress via the YouTube show from MUI, as we saw on Friday 21/10. . Anwar Abbas voiced it in front of Jokowi, who was also present at the event. Anwar Abbas said he still had pictures of eating with Jokowi. “And last night, Mr. President, I saw a photo of us having lunch at the office of PP Muhammadiyah. At that time, the president was still the governor of DKI Jakarta, and I still keep him, “he said. (Seconds) Like that: Like Load…

