Support for UK Prime Minister Johnson and his sinking party amid scandals – poll





LONDON – Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party has collapsed after a string of scandals, with a majority of voters believing he should now step down, according to a poll released on Saturday. Johnson has found himself facing criticism on multiple fronts in recent weeks, from funding the renovation of his Downing Street apartment to a claim he stepped in to ensure pets are evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal of the West in August. Most damaging was reports that a party was held in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such festivities were banned, with a video posted this week that showed staff laughing and joking on this subject. The Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper found support for the Tories, who have held a solid lead in the polls since their landslide victory in the 2019 election, fell four points to 32%, while support for the Labor Party opposition rose to 41%, its biggest advance since 2014. Johnson’s personal ratings were also at their lowest since the election, with an approval rating of -35%, down 14 points from two weeks ago. The poll also showed 57% of voters believed he should step down, up from 48% two weeks ago. There is growing talk of dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership among Tory lawmakers, political commentators say, and dozens of people are expected to vote next week against his plan for further measures to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “The results of our latest poll are certainly dramatic, with a devastating drop in both support for the Conservatives and approval from the Prime Minister,” said Adam Drummond, head of political polls at Opinium. He warned Johnson was the ‘king of returns’ who had recovered from tough voting situations before. “However, unless the Conservatives can reverse these numbers quickly, backbenchers might start asking if the party is over for the Prime Minister,” he said.

