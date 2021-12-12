UN finalizes assessment of “Uyghur abuses” in Chinese Xinjiang





A perimeter fence is built around what is officially known as a vocational training center in Dabancheng, China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, September 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Thomas Peter

The United Nations human rights office is finalizing its assessment of the situation in China’s Xinjiang region, where Uyghurs have reportedly been illegally detained, mistreated and forced to work, a spokesperson said on Friday. Rupert Colville said the office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet hoped to release its report in the coming weeks and that there had been “no concrete progress” in the process. long-standing discussions with Chinese officials over a proposed visit. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. Earlier on Friday, an unofficial British court of lawyers and activists ruled that Chinese President Xi Jinping was primarily responsible for what he called genocide, crimes against humanity and the torture of Uyghurs and people. members of other minorities in the Xinjiang region. China has dismissed the tribunal, which has no powers of sanction or enforcement, as a “farce”. “The Uyghur court has brought to light more deeply disturbing information regarding the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang,” Colville said at a UN briefing in Geneva. “We have of course identified in the same way patterns of arbitrary detention and ill-treatment in institutions, coercive labor practices and the erosion of social and cultural rights in general,” he said. There was no immediate response from the Chinese mission to the UN in Geneva to a request for comment. China has previously said that Western powers seek to denigrate its reputation by fabricating problems in Xinjiang where people live in harmony. In June, Bachelet publicly suggested a timetable for a visit, the terms of which she has been negotiating since September 2018. Its findings must be shared with the Beijing government before they can be made public, Colville said, adding that he hoped it would be in a few weeks. Asked about diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, announced by the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada, Colville declined to comment, saying: “I don’t think so. it would be really fruitful for us to get into that “.

