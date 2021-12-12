PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, later restored; Bitcoin Tweet deleted





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account was “very briefly compromised” in the early hours of Sunday. Although the handle was later restored, a link promising a bitcoin gift had already been shared from the account and was subsequently deleted, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday. Also read: Virat Kohli, PM Modi’s most loved and retweeted tweets in India in 2021 “PM’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period the account was compromised, any tweet shared should be ignored,” he said. tweeted the PMO. PM’s Twitter handle arenarendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was reported to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored. PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021 PM Modi’s account has over 73.4 million subscribers. Before his official Twitter account was restored, many netizens shared screenshots of the Prime Minister’s account tweet, which was shared with a URL on his timeline. “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially purchased 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country,” the now deleted tweet reads. #Hacked started to be a trend in India after PM Modi’s account was compromised. Also read: PM Modi’s announcement of agricultural laws splits Twitter; this is how the internet reacted “Hello Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?” Said Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, on his official Twitter account. “Has the Honorable PM shri’s Twitter account #NarendraModi ji been hacked? And the #Bitcoin promise !!” tweeted political activist Tehseen Poonawalla. PM Modi’s personal website Twitter account was also hacked in September of last year, and tweets soliciting the cryptocurrency were posted.

