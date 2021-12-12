Last Member of Parliament – House of Representatives





The absorption of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) budget in South Sulawesi is still below 50 percent, this is due to fear that provincial and district / city governments will continue to use their budgets. The program is divided into four clusters, namely health, People’s Business Credit (KUR) financing, infrastructure and a debt relief program for MSME actors affected by the pandemic. To this end, the vice-chairman of the DPR RI Commission III, Prince Khairul Saleh, while leading the special visit team of the RI DPR Commission III in South Sulawesi, asked South Sulawesi Regional Police to provide assistance and assistance to the provincial government and district / city. governments so that fiscal absorption linked to economic recovery can be maximized so that its use is truly fair. “The amount of the state budget that is also taken from the population must be ensured that it is properly targeted at the community and touches the affected aspects, so that an inherent escort and supervision is required from the law enforcement officers, especially the South Sulawesi Police overseeing the achievement of this PEN budget, ”Prince said after a meeting with the South Sulawesi Police Chief and his ranks, all chiefs Sulawesi Police Department and Area Police Chiefs, at South Sulawesi Police Headquarters, Makassar, Friday 10/10/2021). The National Mandate Party (PAN) politician also highlighted the Covid-19 vaccination program in the South Sulawesi region, which was still below 70%. As indicated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, that by the end of December 2021, 70% of the more than 7 million inhabitants of South Sulawesi will have to implement it, but only 51%. This is because there are several hoaxes that make people not believe in the vaccination. “Some people think that vaccines are not halal, and think that the number of Covid-19 has decreased and that there is no longer a need to inject vaccines. It is also a difficult job for the Regional Police to be able to socialize on the issue of hoaxes and the Covid-19 vaccine are important for people’s immunity. Hopefully with the time remaining we can achieve even more goals, at least under 70 percent, ”the prince hoped. The South Kalimantan I Constituency Lawmaker hopes that the South Sulawesi Regional Police can help the local government with regard to economic recovery so that it can be maximized and deal with the hoax issues that cause people to do not believe in vaccination. “With the existence of hoaxes and so on, we hope that the South Sulawesi Regional Police can disseminate information to help the community explain the real problems, and also still provide assistance to the local government for the national program of economic recovery “, he concluded. (azk / sf)

