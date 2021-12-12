Jan.6 U.S. Capitol inquest subpoena other Trump aides





MAYFIELD, United States: Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared across five U.S. states overnight, killing more than 80 on Saturday in what President Joe Biden said was one of the largest storm outbreaks in history . It’s a tragedy, the shaken Biden said in television comments. And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the extent of the damage. As night fell on Saturday, dozens of search and rescue officials helped stunned citizens of the heart of the United States sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses for more survivors. More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them employees of a candle factory, while at least six have died in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where they were part of the team. night to process orders before Christmas. This event is the worst, most devastating and deadliest tornado in Kentucky history, said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, adding he feared we had lost more than 100 people. The devastation is unlike anything I’ve seen in my life, and it’s hard to put into words, the governor told reporters. The town of Mayfield in western Kentucky has been reduced to matches, its mayor said. The small town of 10,000 inhabitants has been described as zero point by the authorities, a nd appeared post-apocalyptic: razed city blocks; historic houses and buildings blown down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; Cars have overturned in the fields. Beshear said there were around 110 people working at the candle factory when the storm hit, causing the roof to collapse. Forty people were rescued, but it would be a miracle if someone else was found alive, he said. CNN played a heart-wrenching plea posted on Facebook by one of the factory workers. We’re trapped, please help us, a woman said, her voice shaking as a coworker moaned in the background. We’re at the candle factory in Mayfield. … Please, yall. Pray for us. The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was rescued after being trapped under a water fountain.

When I walked out of town hall this morning, it looked like matches, Mayfield Mayor Kathy ONan told CNN. Our downtown churches were destroyed, our courthouse … no electricity. Looks like a bomb went off, 31-year-old Mayfield resident Alex Goodman told AFP. In a parking lot in downtown Mayfield, volunteers were collecting warm clothes, diapers and water for residents. The tornado that swept over Mayfield rumbled the ground for more than 200 miles in Kentucky and a total of 227 miles, Beshear said. Previously, the longest American tornado ever to land was a 219-mile storm in Missouri in 1925. It killed 695 people. In a show of storms, an impressive power on Saturday, when winds derailed a 27-car Train near Earlington, Ky., One car was blown 75 yards up a hill and another landed on a House. No one was hurt.

Reports put the total number of tornadoes in the region at around 30. At least 13 people have been killed in other storm-affected states, including at the Amazon warehouse in Illinois, bringing the total toll. at 83. In Arkansas, at least one person died when a tornado all but destroyed a retirement home in Monette, a county official said. Another person died elsewhere in the state. Four people have died in Tennessee, while another has died in Missouri. Biden has pledged all the help from the federal government and said he plans to visit the affected areas. Scientists have warned that climate change is making storms worse. powerful and frequent. Biden said that while the impact on these particular storms is not yet clear, we all know everything gets more intense when the climate gets warmer, everything. The American Red Cross said it was working to provide relief in all five states. Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky and said dozens of search and rescue officials had been deployed with the National Guard. More than half a million homes in several states have been without power, according to PowerOutage.com.

When another tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville, around 100 workers were trapped inside. Hundreds of workers rushed to rescue the trapped workers. to a regional hospital for treatment and six deaths, Edwardsville, Ill. fire chief James Whiteford said at a press conference. Amazon spokesman Richard Rocha said the safety of his workers was the company’s top priority.

