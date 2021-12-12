Development of the Kyauk Phyu port in Myanmar: is China stalling?

The port of Kyauk Phyu has been on the drawing board since November 2018, when a framework agreement was signed between the Kyauk Phyu Special Economic Zone (KPSEZ) and the China International Trust Investment Corporation (CITIC). The deal was intended to address two pressing issues for China’s BRI ambition at the time.

Initially, it was used as a catalyst to defuse growing environmental and international pressure on the now sheltered Myitsone Dam hydroelectric project. Second, China had to find an alternative to the collapse of the planned Bangladesh / Myanmar / India / China economic corridor. The framework agreement brought the strategic ocean exit to China’s west coast to life under the new banner of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC). Kyauk Phyu Port is a key project to deliver a sustainable CMEC.

But since then there have been significant changes in geopolitics, with the military coup and the ousting of many members of the original KPSEZ committee. All of this resulted in Kyauk Phyu dropping out. However, there has been recent activity around the development of Kyauk Phyu Port. In July 2021, there was a tender for the provision of legal services to KPSEZ, with the closing date of August 10, 2021 having passed and no announcement of the winning bid was made. Further development took place on September 15, 2021 when China Communication and Construction Company was awarded a contract to conduct consulting services and preliminary field surveys on Kyauk Phyu.

While this activity suggests the project was back on track, several issues suggest that all is not well. In trying to determine what state business was regarding the project, there was a veil of silence and an associated media blackout, with one former KPSEZ committee member saying the topic is now taboo, and another current KPSEZ committee member saying he has been advised not to comment on this.

The difficulty in achieving transparency and visibility of the project suggests that there are tensions between China and the Myanmar military junta. People on the ground suggest the military is pushing for short-term clout as it tries to turn away from the nation’s precarious state after the coup. He knows he has to show Burmese citizens that he is capable of developing.

China, on the other hand, is trying to delay things as it faces a few contentious fronts. At the macro-national level, China’s crackdown on its domestic private sector is slowing innovation in an environment that quickly crushes any source of political anxiety. The current culture of entrepreneurial success was founded by individuals during China’s most open times, from the 1980s to the late 2000s. This era ended in 2013, with accelerating policy changes since 2018 This has a significant impact on the development of smart port capacity in Kyauk Phyu as it would need seamless digital integration and data transfer with Chinese BRI / Digital Silk Road network. On another level, President Xi Jinping appears to be trying to push back leadership contenders as the country grapples with power outages, a real estate collapse and friction with its major trading partners. It wasn’t helped by the uncertainty surrounding the Olympics and missing tennis star Peng Shuai. With the announcement by the United States of a diplomatic boycott, Chinese pride has been shaken, but more importantly, this information has yet to be heard on the streets of Beijing. A diplomat in Beijing suggested that Xi Jinping was finding it increasingly difficult to stop the dissemination of information via social media. In some cases, WeChat accounts have been frozen.

The impending collapse of the Evergrande real estate development group is of immediate concern to Xi Jinping, with the group’s announcement on December 7, 2021 that he will not be able to repay his debts. Evergrande is not the only real estate company on the brink. Fantasia is another Hong Kong-based company that appears to be going into liquidation soon. While the PBOC and government officials have resisted the bailout of these companies, the national ramifications of their failure will have significant political impacts. Not only will this put many of their citizens in a significant financial position, but there are also several key political players who might not be very happy if there is no bailout. Their links go directly to the Shanghai faction led by Jiang Zemin, which wants Xi Jinping to step down as leader.

Then there is the question of Taiwan. In recent times, Japan’s support for Taiwan’s defense has signaled a larger international movement to push China back. While Taiwan has played nationalism at the national level, it has failed to resonate internationally.

Senior EU diplomats suggest that major factions within the CCP are questioning Xi Jinping’s leadership. Some have gone so far as to suggest that the Beijing Olympics are the glue that holds the party together, but when that glue wears off, China will be going through a tumultuous time.

What does this mean for Kyauk Phyu? The KPSEZ and the military junta shouldn’t depend too much on China to deliver. He has significant headwinds that suggest China needs to focus on controlling its domestic audience. This is vital considering that China’s total domestic debt is around 300% of GDP, there is no room for debt. Why would the Chinese public be willing to accept funding for an overseas-based project when their own economy is under significant pressure.

Perhaps it is time for the EU and the Myanmar junta to start looking to use funds from the EU’s new strategic infrastructure initiative. Part of those talks could include the release of Aung Suu Khyis and a return to civilian rule in Myanmar. It is an opportunity for the military junta to create a win-win outcome rather than facing the current trajectory that Kyauk Phyu is a port to nowhere.