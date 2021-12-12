COVID-19: Boris Johnson accused of ‘culture of contempt’ for coronavirus rules as Downing Street quiz photo emerges | Politics News

Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a “culture of defiance of the rules” after a photo of him emerged hosting a virtual quiz flanked by two colleagues in Downing Street last Christmas.

The image, obtained by the Sunday Mirror, shows the Prime Minister on a screen in his office reading the quiz questions for the staff at number 10.

It was reportedly taken on December 15 last year when London was under Tier 2 restrictions, banning the mixing of households indoors except for support bubbles.

Official guidelines at the time also stated: “You must not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, as it is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules of your level. . “

Johnson was pictured on screen, seated under a portrait of Margaret Thatcher as he read questions. A source said many of the staff huddled against computers, asking questions and spilling sparkling wine, wine and beer from a local Tesco Metro. pic.twitter.com/bjY3lJWBJV – Mirror policy (@MirrorPolitics) December 11, 2021

“This was a virtual quiz”

Workers who took part in the Christmas quiz are said to have gathered around computers, with groups allegedly breaking rules on gatherings and drinking alcohol bought from a nearby supermarket.

A source told the newspaper that in one case 24 people gathered in an office – in four teams of six.

Teams from the prime minister’s office, political unit and press office were among the participants, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Downing Street Christmas Parties: How many events are currently under investigation and when were they?

A spokesperson for Number 10 confirmed the quiz took place, but said the prime minister was involved “briefly”.

A statement said: “This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff often had to be in the office to work on the pandemic response, so those who were in the office for work could attend it virtually. from their office.

“The Prime Minister briefly took part in a virtual quiz to thank the staff for their hard work throughout the year.”

The Prime Minister “is a man unfit to lead this country”

Responding to the photo, Angela Rayner, Labor fictitious chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “While the rules said people shouldn’t have Christmas parties at work and Brits across the country were doing What was needed, Boris Johnson was rather happy presiding over a culture of rule disregard at the heart of government.

“Despite the repeated denials of parties in Issue 10, it now turns out that there were many parties, rallies and the Prime Minister even took part in a party quiz.

“Boris Johnson really believes that this is one rule for him, another for everyone. He is a man unfit to run this country.”

The photo of the incident was taken three days before an alleged rule-breaking Christmas party in Downing Street on December 18.

About 40 people were in attendance, according to sources who spoke to Sky News, while other media said staff were encouraged to bring “Secret Santa” gifts.

The alleged rally is one of three that are now the subject of an official investigation by senior official Simon Case.

This follows the publication of a video last year showing government spokeswoman Allegra Stratton and other staff joking about the December 18 event. Mrs Stratton has since resigned.

Two days earlier, on December 16, Level 3 restrictions went into effect in London, meaning people were not allowed to mingle indoors with anyone outside of their homes or the bubble of support, or outdoors in reception areas or private gardens.

PM ‘satisfied’ no rule was broken

Downing Street insisted that no party took place and last week Mr Johnson said he was “satisfied” that no rules had been broken.

“I can tell you the guidelines were followed at all times. I made sure the guidelines were followed at all times,” he told PMQs when asked about the reported bash.

Nonetheless, Mr Johnson faces pressure from both sides of the House of Commons over the demands, with many MPs suggesting he has damaged public confidence in the coronavirus regulations.

Mr Case is also investigating a second event in Downing Street – the departure of an assistant.

It was said to have taken place on November 27 in the presence of the Prime Minister, who the Mirror said delivered a speech.

He also looks at a festive celebration organized at the Ministry of Education, whose officials have expressed their regret.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has since confirmed that staff working for Therese Coffey drank alcohol and ate take-out ‘late in the evening’ on several occasions while restrictions on coronaviruses were in place Last year.

DWP staff drank and ate take-out “late in the evening”

It comes after the Sunday Mirror reported that political staff and officials frequently drink after work until the early hours of the morning and order food at the Office of the Secretary of Work and Pensions at the department’s headquarters in Whitehall.

The DWP confirmed that there had been times when alcohol was consumed in a workspace outside of the Cabinet Minister’s office in Whitehall, but pointed out that they took place as work progressed. continued after normal working hours.

A source told the PA News Agency that the office’s offices were socially remote and there was “no party atmosphere.”

As the row over Mr Johnson’s handling of the Christmas holidays continues to escalate, Downing Street faces a damaging revolt from a growing number of Tory MPs when new measures to tackle the spread of Omicron are put to a vote on Tuesday in the House of Commons.

More than 60 Conservative MPs are now said to be against the proposals, which include mandatory masks in most indoor public places, advice for employees to work from home and vaccine passports to be made mandatory for large sites.

“The Conservative Party is in the wrong place”

Steve Baker, Conservative MP for Wycombe and Vice Chairman of the COVID Recovery Group, writes in The Sunday Telegraph: “I am saddened to see us wasting this goodwill and trust.

“On a series of issues, today’s Conservative Party is in the wrong place and is heading in the opposite direction of conservatism.”

Plummeting poll notes and increasingly mutinous MPs – can the PM once again be an election-winning hero?

Sir Graham Brady, Tory MP for Altrincham and Sale West and chairman of the Tories’ backbench committee in 1922, asked how the government “presided over such a disastrous attack on freedom?”

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, he says: “This train will continue until someone has the presence of mind to pull the communications cord.

“So in addition to debating Plan B measures, we should ask ourselves whether we want to restore the dignity of controlling our own lives or not. It is time for this to end.”