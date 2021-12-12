US imposes new sanctions on China





Tehran The United States on Friday imposed new sanctions on dozens of people and entities linked to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh, and added a Chinese artificial intelligence company. The US Treasury Department also added Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist on Friday. “Our actions today, especially those in partnership with the UK and Canada, send the message that democracies around the world will act against those who abuse state power to inflict suffering and repression,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in a statement. declaration. SenseTime, a leading developer of facial recognition technology, has been placed on a list of Chinese companies in the military industrial complex in which Americans are prohibited from investing. The company is accused of having developed facial recognition programs that can determine a target ethnicity, with particular emphasis on identifying Uyghurs. Canada and the UK have also joined with the US in imposing sanctions related to human rights abuses in Myanmar, where the military has persecuted Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities. Turmoil has gripped Myanmar since de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) were ousted on February 1 by a military coup, with almost daily protests and a movement. nationwide civil disobedience. The Myanmar junta seized power over allegations of fraud in the general election won by Suu Kyi’s party in November 2020. The allegations of fraud were dismissed by the former electoral commission. The United States also imposed the first new sanctions on North Korea under the Biden administration and targeted Burmese military entities, among others, in an action to mark Human Rights Day. The Treasury said North Korea’s central prosecutor’s office has been appointed, along with former Social Security minister and recently appointed People’s Armed Forces minister Ri Yong Gil. China denies the abuses in Xinjiang, but the US government and many human rights groups say Beijing is committing genocide there. The Chinese Embassy in Washington denounced the US move as “serious interference in China’s internal affairs” and “a serious violation of basic standards governing international relations.” Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said it would cause “serious damage to China-US relations” and called on the Biden administration to reverse the decision. Relations between the United States and China have been strained over a range of issues ranging from trade and security to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a virtual summit last month, it did not produce any significant breakthrough. Last month, China lashed out at the United States for its decision to add dozens of Chinese companies to a commercial blacklist, saying the move violated a consensus reached between Biden and Xi. US President Joe Biden gathered more than 100 world leaders at a virtual summit this week and called for strengthening democracies around the world, calling safeguarding rights and freedoms in the face of rising authoritarianism ” defining challenge “of the present era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/467953/U-S-imposes-new-sanctions-on-China The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos