Narendra Modi’s Twitter Account Hacked With Bitcoin Post





Narendra modi Twitter’s personal pseudonym was restored after being “very briefly compromised,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Sunday, after sharing a link promising a bitcoins reveal. Prime MinisterTwitter’s personal pseudonym was restored after being “very briefly compromised,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Sunday, after sharing a link promising areveal. “PM’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period the account was compromised, any tweet shared should be ignored,” he said. PMO India said in a statement. Tweeter. Modi’s account, which has over 73.4 million followers, has now been restored. Before the account was restored, a tweet was shared with a URL on PM Modi’s timeline that read, “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country. A few minutes later another tweet was posted saying, “Yes, this account is hacked by John Wick ([email protected]), we did not hack Paytm Mall.” “We have 24/7 lines of communication with the Prime Minister’s office and our teams took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time, ”the Twitter spokesperson told IANS. After Prime Minister Modi’s account was compromised, #Hacked started showing up in India. “Hello Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?” Tweeted Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress. “Has the Honorable PM shri’s Twitter account #NarendraModi ji been hacked? And the #Bitcoin promise !!” tweeted political activist Tehseen Poonawalla. Another user warned others of the link. “#PMmodi #modi account #hacked, please do not click on the link. This is a scam. … Even PM’s account is not secure. To what extent will Indian social networks be- Are they safe from hackers, manipulators, crooks and foreign influence? #Twitter verified security compromised? ” Earlier in September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group with a series of tweets asking subscribers to donate to a relief fund. via cryptocurrency . SEE ALSO: Tega Industries quotation tomorrow, GMP at 300 indicates strong quotation From Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Indian billionaires and big business have made huge promises this year to tackle climate change

