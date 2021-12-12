Market cap soars for Trump-linked PSPC





The share price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a specialty acquisition company, has skyrocketed this week. The company, which intends to go public with President Donald Trump’s next digital media platform through a merger, is now worth $ 2 billion. Earlier this week, DWAC revealed that the deal was under investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators. Loading Something is loading.

PSPC shares linked to the digital media platform planned by former President Donald Trump surged this week, days after revelations of an SEC investigation and the announcement that the two companies had aligned about $ 1 billion from investors for TRUTH social.

The share price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a specialist acquisition company, rose about 25% to close the week, after a massive sell-off last month. The company’s market capitalization is now around $ 2 billion.

The spike came after a hectic week for DWAC and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG), who described the aspirations of the TRUTH Social site and its accompanying app to serve as a “conservative media universe” with “unrealized content”.

A week ago, the two companies announced they had reached a deal to fund the site, with investors pledging more than $ 1.25 billion to TRUTH Social, according to a press release. While the identity of the investors remains unknown, the funding will function as “PIPE” investments, or private investments in public stocks.

Then, on Monday, it was revealed that the deal was under investigation by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators, according to a report filed with the SEC. The investigation, according to the file, began in early November. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a private regulator, also began reviewing the partnership in late October after the October 20 merger announcement.

The company noted that neither FINRA nor the SEC had found any indication of wrongdoing, and the company said it was cooperating with the two agencies.

Following the announcement of the investment promise, and apparently despite the SEC investigation, hedge fund Saba Captial Management announced Thursday that it had bought out a stake in DWAC. Saba and Lighthouse Investment Partners pulled their investments in DWAC in October as shares soared following news of the merger with Trump’s company.

“Digital World Acquisition Company falls into the category of meme stocks, and it is sometimes prone to show large price swings on relatively little news,” the Motley Fool said of the latest stock price change.

TMTG said in October that the site and accompanying app are expected to launch in early 2022, following an invite-only beta trial in November.

In a pitch deck for TRUTH Social, TMTG said it aims to “create a media powerhouse to compete with the liberal media consortium and fight against ‘Big Tech’ companies in Silicon Valley who have used their one-sided power to silence opposing voices in America. “

Critics have noted how little information has been released about how Truth Social works. “This is a company assumed to be worth $ 2 BILLION. An unknown investor or investors have invested $ 1 BILLION. But there is little evidence that it really exists,” said the reporter Judd Legum in a series of tweets about the company.

Trump’s announcement of the platform came after the former president was permanently banned from several major social media sites for violating policy earlier this year, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

