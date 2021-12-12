The Observer’s take on Boris Johnson | Editorial observer

Each month of Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings a new reminder of his ineptitude for the post. As the country stands on the brink of an Omicron wave that could pose a profound challenge to the NHS, the government is mired in a deep political crisis entirely on its own, after a week in which even more hypocrisy and Johnson’s corruption were exposed.

A year ago, citizens made huge sacrifices in obeying Covid restrictions to limit the number of individuals who lost their lives in Wave 2. As with the first wave of the pandemic, Johnson left far too late to introduce social restrictions last fall, with the result that thousands of people have died needlessly and more damage than necessary has been inflicted on the ‘economy. But public respect for the restrictions when they were finally introduced was high as people did their part to ease the pressure on the NHS and save lives. Relatives failed to say goodbye to loved ones with Covid; the grandparents missed the first Christmases; more people than usual spent Christmas alone. Yet we have discovered that people working for the government have organized Christmas parties across Whitehall, including at No.10, in blatant violation of the government’s own regulations that so many have followed, at a great personal cost.

Johnsons says he was unaware of the parties reported in # 10 or that the cultures of law that fueled them are not credible. No one in government took proper responsibility for what happened. It reveals abject contempt for the public and has further undermined trust in government at a critical phase of the pandemic, just as ministers are calling on the public to comply with additional Covid measures.

The revelations that the Johnsons team had so little respect for the public sparked a political crisis just when the government should focus on the measures needed to tackle the Omicron variant. Emerging data suggests that the new variant is much more transmissible than Delta and that a dual vaccine offers much less protection against symptomatic infection, although a booster dose is needed. very effective. It is too early to tell to what extent Omicron is associated with serious illness, hospitalization and death in a population with UK immunity levels and age profile, but even if the risk of hospitalization is half that of Delta, its transmissibility advantage means there is a very significant risk that, without further action, the NHS will be overwhelmed this winter. That is why Professor John Edmunds, one of the government’s science advisers, said Omicron represents a very serious setback in hopes of bringing the virus under control.

His political authority waned following his terrible handling of the Owen Paterson corruption scandal

On Wednesday, the government announced it would introduce its Plan B measures: mandatory masks in more establishments, Covid passports for nightclubs and high-capacity places and asking people to work from home if they can. But many experts have expressed doubts as to whether that would make a sufficient difference to the spread of Omicron. While immunity levels are better than they were last winter, the benefit of Omicrons transmission means Johnson now faces a similar decision to last Christmas: should he take precautionary measures now to avoid tougher social restrictions to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed later? Ministers should consider other measures, such as extending vaccine passports to all forms of hospitality and re-extending self-isolation to all contacts of Covid cases, while ensuring, as we do It has long argued that everyone has access to decent sick pay so they can afford to test if they are showing symptoms and self-isolate if they are positive. Additionally, while the boosters were rightly heralded as the first line of defense against Omicron, many of those officially eligible for the booster dose were unable to access them due to limited capacity across the board. UK. The booster program proceeded more sluggishly than the initial vaccine rollout, despite the risk of the emergence of a more vaccine resistant strain such as Omicron. There should have been a relentless drive within government last week to rapidly expand immunization capacity in all four countries.

But just as Johnsons is expected to focus solely on deploying the booster and any other action necessary to combat Omicron, his post as prime minister is consumed by a self-inflicted political crisis. His political authority in the Conservative Party has waned following his terrible handling of the Owen Paterson corruption scandal, revelations that he misled the government’s adviser on ministerial interests into funding his apartment renovation of Downing Street and the political fallout from its top executives were throwing parties while the country was in lockdown. He is facing a major backbench rebellion over a parliamentary vote on the introduction of Plan B, let alone any other measures. We know Johnson is a man who has chosen to put personal interests above country time and time again: there is a risk that he will again be too slow to take the required action because he is swayed by support. newly emboldened rebel backbenchers.

It is a national misfortune that we have a man who is by far the worst post-war prime minister in office at the time of the worst post-war crisis. Johnson lacks any integrity, is driven by ego and self-interest, and is willing to mislead voters over and over again. He is incompetent and embodies the legitimate politician who sees politics as a game rather than a duty. He is totally unfit to rule Great Britain.