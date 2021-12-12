Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for deeper engagement between Pakistan and US for peace and stability in Afghanistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Saturday that Pakistan and the United States must do more to promote the common goals of peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister, in a meeting with a four-member US Senate delegation, including Senators Angus King, Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse, particularly stressed the urgent need to support the Afghan people by taking all measures possible to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. .

He also stressed the importance of closer cooperation to deal with security threats in the region, including terrorism, the prime minister’s office said.

The four senators are all members of the Senate Special Committee on Intelligence, while Senator King is also a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Warmly welcoming the senators, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan values ​​its long-standing relationship with the United States and is committed to expanding it in all areas, especially in the economic dimension.

He hoped that the visits of Congress delegations would help strengthen mutual understanding and forge closer people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister reiterated that a deeper and stronger partnership between the two countries is mutually beneficial and essential for the peace, security and prosperity of the region.

Informing the delegation of the continuing gross human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Prime Minister stressed that the extremist and exclusionary policies of the RSS-inspired BJP pose a threat to peace. and regional security.

He stressed that the United States must play its role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister stressed that, for its part, Pakistan remains ready to pursue measures which will enhance peace, stability and prosperity in the region, if the favorable environment is created by India.

Recalling the collective struggles of Pakistan and the United States over the decades to promote world peace and security, senators deeply appreciated Pakistan’s recent contribution to the evacuation of United States and other nationals from Afghanistan after the August 15th.

They reaffirmed their commitment to a stable and extended Pakistan-American bilateral relationship.

They stressed that given the size of Pakistan’s population as well as its geostrategic location, the United States and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation.

