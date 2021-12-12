China slams US after Biden summit, calls US democracy ‘weapon of mass destruction’









China on Saturday launched a new diplomatic attack on the United States, claiming that American democracy was nothing more than a “weapon of mass destruction”. A day after President Joe Biden’s two-day “Democracy Summit” ended, Beijing issued a strong statement, accusing the US president of fueling the ideological divisions of the Cold War era. It can be noted that China, Russia, Hungary and some other countries were excluded from the virtual summit organized by President Biden. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said: “Democracy has long become a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ used by the United States to interfere with other countries.” He also lambasted Washington DC for “instigating color revolutions” on foreign soil. The Chinese ministry official asserted that President Biden’s “Democracy Summit” aimed to draw “lines of ideological prejudice, instrumentalize and arm democracy”, inciting “division and confrontation.” At the same time, he made it clear that Beijing “will resist and resolutely oppose all kinds of pseudo-democracies.” According to the official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the United States is in fact trying to reduce democracy to a tool and a weapon in order to establish its hegemony. The spokesman reportedly said Washington DC seeks to thwart democracy under the guise of democracy and to distract world attention from its internal problems. He further said that the Biden administration was striving to preserve US hegemony over the world, undermining the international system with the UN at its heart. “This initiative by the United States goes against the trend of the time and was widely opposed by the international community,” said the spokesperson. The Chinese official believes that the United States is not a “beacon of democracy” because American-style democracy had already deviated from the essence of democracy. Therefore, it triggered various problems, such as monetary policy, identity politics, partisanship, political polarization, social division, racial tensions and the wealth gap. He called America’s democracy a “money-based game for the rich”, with more financially supported candidates winning 91% of the congressional election. Before the summit, China had called America’s democracy “corrupt” and “a failure”. Beijing has also claimed that its authoritarian one-party system is another form of democracy. Even after the summit, China continues to launch diplomatic attacks against the United States. Meanwhile, the United States has repeatedly announced that it has no plans to engage in another Cold War with China. As tensions between the world’s two largest economies have grown in recent years over various issues, including business and technology competition, human rights, Xinjiang and Taiwan, experts said were signs of a cold war.

