Trump is hosting a fundraiser for the re-election of Texas AG Ken Paxton. Tickets cost $ 50,000.





Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has always been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, and now Trump seems to be reciprocating yet again: he’s hosting an expensive dinner and photoshoot for Paxton in Mar-a -Lago next month.

On December 9, Trump is hosting an invitation-only fundraiser for Paxton’s re-election campaign. According to an invitation first published by Quorum Report, the $ 50,000 admission will give attendees the chance to have their photo taken and have dinner with Paxton and the former president. (You can only imagine the charming Christmas cards some attendees might send to loved ones.)

After Trump’s defeat to President Joe Biden last November, Paxton led the charge among conservative attorneys general across the country to challenge the election results in federal court. Trump may have been out of the White House a long time ago, but Paxton’s support for him has not wavered.

Texas Attorney General’s loyalty could pay off in his re-election campaign: As the March 2022 Republican primary approaches, he enjoys solid approval ratings among “strong Republican voters,” despite battles lawsuits alleging that he committed securities fraud and abused his office’s power to take legal action. donations. (Trump endorsed the struggling Texas AG in July, giving it another head start in a crowded GOP primary field.)

Typically, $ 50,000 is more than enough to purchase entry to a presidential campaign fundraiser. In comparison, tickets to private invitation-only fundraisers for former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign typically cost around $ 36,000.

Paxton is already one step ahead of his main opponents, with more than $ 6.8 million in his campaign cash, according to recent campaign fundraising records. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, Paxton’s closest competitor in polls and campaign funds, beat Paxton in the state’s latest campaign finance reporting period.

The Mar-a-Lago event also includes several levels of donations below the $ 50,000 package.

For $ 25,000, second level guests will receive their photo with Paxton only, plus a private dinner and reception. For $ 10,000, guests get a photo and entry to the reception. $ 1,000 buys a seat at the reception, without photos or food.

Meanwhile, U.S. Representative to East Texas Louie Gohmert announced on Tuesday that he was considering a possible candidate for the Paxtons office.

