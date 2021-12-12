Coming soon: Donald Godfather Trump, part II | Donald trump





Concern over Donald Trump’s possible re-election as president hangs over the prospect of a recurring episode of near-fatal cancer.

Of course, this burgeoning unease will only intensify and intensify as the world faces another US presidential vote, less than 35 months from now.

That Trump, as one would expect, still exercises absolute sovereignty over a Republican Party which today embodies all the sick aspects of its sick personality and modus operandi is one of the causes of this nagging concern. .

The other? Millions of myopic Americans, I am charitable, continue to support, with evangelical fervor, a crude and calculating charlatan who, since his convincing defeat over a year ago, has sunk further into madness and a thicket of crazy conspiracy theories.

Trump should be in a hospital or, preferably, in the dock. But, as I explained, the historic precedent and unforgivable delinquency of Attorney General Merrick Garlands will likely save him from being charged and possibly convicted for his catalog of gross violations of a constitution he has sworn to preserve. and defend.

Unlike his hapless cronies, Trump has tapped into a lifelong ability to move from inmate status to a rigid, tangible account. That means he will, in all likelihood, be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024 with more than a good chance of re-occupying the White House, unless the inevitable and the vagaries of the weather intervene.

If he wins on November 5, 2024, the consequences for America’s future and the fate of the planet should be apparent to anyone who is not blinded by the ignorance and intolerance that define Trump and his a familiar (and somewhat surprisingly) legion of Liberal scornful acolytes and apologists.

The already irreparable damage and harm that this rank but capable demagogue has inflicted on enlightened America and the rest of sentient life on earth is a harbinger of the alarming scale and magnitude of the damage. and hard to come.

As President, Trump allowed, encouraged and applauded not only rhetorical but violent attacks on citizens and institutions he denounced as betrayal for obstructing or foiling his wacky designs and actions, culminating in the insurgency. January 6 yes, insurgency, no riot or the demonstration went wrong on Capitol Hill.

Too many, for too long, have hesitated out of polite deference to the presidential office or out of reckless aversion to the truth to publicly acknowledge that, by his ugly words and deeds, the former and possibly the 47th President of the States- United remains a shameless fascist. .

The dissenting debate over Trump’s fascist credentials should, by now, be a quaint and fun anachronism.

Fueled by a continuing sense of grievance and resentment, Herr Trump has repeatedly confirmed that he intends to complete the ruinous job he and his equally venal co-conspirators began in 2016. (By the way, if my use of Herr offends you unfortunately didn’t pay attention to the repulsive and inspired behavior of Trump’s strongman before and after he descended an escalator to announce his initial run for president.)

What rational and benevolent people see as the purpose of governing is anathema to Trump. As such, Trump’s sole purpose as Godfather II will be to satisfy this bubbling appetite of narcissists to avenge the phantom wrongs committed against him by his enemies wherever they exist, with a brutal Mafioso disregard for decency and the rule of law.

The so-called safeguards that were designed to inhibit Trumps or any authoritarian president disfiguring the thirst for revenge have also, by now, been reduced to a quaint and fun anachronism.

Court-approved gerrymandering and the Congenital lukewarmness and ineptitude of the Democrats combined, it seems, to result in the Republicans winning back the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterm elections.

The Republican Party has proven itself to be populated and run by lunatics, serving prostrate lunatics inside and outside pleasant studios who are allergic to the reality of Fox News.

This, coupled with a Supreme Court stacked by Trump, including presidential power absolutists like Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, should disillusion the gullible with the idea that responsible adults will act like a white knight-type break on their loved one. chief if he returns to the Oval Office.

Beyond the daily, crushing dose of chaos and heckling, Trump’s sequel will inevitably result in a broad, systemic attack on the surviving remnants of what can be generously described as American democracy.

Like all honest fascists, Trump and his clan are fans of democracy when they win. When Trump and his clan lose, they are no longer fans of democracy. So they set out to fix it to make sure the fix is ​​found especially among swing states by making it even more difficult for voters (Democrats) to vote.

Like all honest fascists, Trump and his clan plan to legally steal the next presidential election with or without the help of a marauding army of MAGA-hat-and-flag thugs who, in doing so, claim to pledge solemn allegiance, along with the hand to heart, to the Constitution of the United States.

Meanwhile, a group of outdated progressive journalists wrote pedantic and paid missives decrying the liberal media for working in cahoots with the FBI to tap Trump as the fifth Moscow-made columnist. Oh, my dear: poor aggrieved fascist.

If they believe this play is proof that I too am a liberal scapegoat, then I plead guilty. (Although my columns on George W Bush and Donald Rumsfeld, among others, offer a rebuttal to this lazy thinking.)

Yet in the far-fetched calculation of these insufferable, overwhelmed progressives, Trump’s transgressions and indiscretions are picayune compared to the indictment sheets of his predecessors.

Give him time, ladies and gentlemen, give him time.

Trump’s four more years as commander-in-chief, surrounded by dolphins and sycophants and unfazed by any political or humanitarian coercion, is a prescription not only for an existential threat to the constitutional republic of the Americas, but to human existence.

This is not hyperbole.

Trump and his congressional allies consider the growing threat posed by climate change to be a hoax.

The gains, however modest and reluctant, made at the recent UN-sponsored climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, will, I suspect, be immediately reversed by Trump with the approval of his fossil fuel addicted followers who are convinced that snowballs are proof that the planet is not heating exponentially.

The denials of trumps hurt many people in many ways. He denies the facts. He denies having lost. He denies the lethality of a mutating virus. He denies the effectiveness of the masks. He denies having raped dozens of women. He denies having paid secret money to his lovers. He denies being a white Proud-Boy worshiping supremacist.

And, finally, Trump denies climate change, it could turn out to be the most calamitous denial of all.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

