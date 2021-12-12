Pakistan advised learning from China’s experience in Africa





Islamabad: Pakistan can learn a lot from China’s successful foreign policy on Africa, which has remained consistent over the years and aimed at human and infrastructural development in the neglected continent. This approach has earned China many economic and diplomatic dividends. Pakistan should also capitalize on its already existing goodwill in Africa due to its historic role in the decolonization of several African nations and its significant contribution to UN peacekeeping missions in conflict zones on the continent. This point of view was presented at a seminar entitled Understanding East Africa organized by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) as part of its Understanding Africa program. Ambassador (r) Tajammul Altaf, Senior Associate Researcher at IPS, was the keynote speaker for the session, which was chaired by IPS Vice-President, Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain. Highlighting the potential of the East African region in his presentation, Altaf said it is the most populous region in Africa comprising 19 countries rich in natural resources, minerals, oil and gas, diamonds, gold and iron ore. However, terrorism, abject poverty, bad governance, conflicts and unequal development models are the greatest challenges in the region, he said. Regarding China’s economic development model in Africa, the keynote speaker was of the opinion that China’s African policy has remained consistent to this day and Xi Jinping, after assuming the presidency of China in 2013, It has further increased it by increasing the multiple Chinese investments, which amount to 200 billion dollars. In addition, China has invested in the construction of 24 seaports in 20 African countries, in addition to giving them preferential loans and pumping money in various sectors, including infrastructure, communications, transport, mining and extraction. Commenting on the current government’s Engage Africa policy initiative, Tajammul Altaf regretted that the government had reversed its decision to open five new embassies / high commissions in Africa, as the only high commission opened in Africa during of the last three years works. in Rwanda. In addition, there are only nine functional embassies / high commissions in East Africa despite the region providing Pakistan with enormous economic and development opportunities. He also lamented the fact that no Pakistani prime minister or senior government official has visited Africa in recent years, reflecting the importance of Africa in the eyes of policymakers, as the first three foreign visits out of four of Xi Jinping’s, after assuming China’s presidency in 2013, were in Africa. The former ambassador also urged Pakistani leaders to officially visit East African countries and invite their defense ministers and senior officials to the International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS). He also stressed the need to open new missions in countries where Pakistan has deployed its troops as part of UN peacekeeping missions to tap into existing goodwill. In order to strengthen people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and East Africa, the speaker insisted that more places be allocated to East African students in Pakistani universities and to offer capacity building courses to representatives. of State. In addition, he advised the Pakistani government to partner with friendly countries like China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey that have invested heavily in the region to establish long-standing bilateral and multilateral relations with African countries. Concluding the session, Syed Abrar Hussain congratulated Ambassador (r) Tajammul Altaf for his elaborate presentation and underlined the need for Pakistan to get rid of a myopic vision of Africa which has prevented Pakistan from reaping the benefits of its existing goodwill in the region.

