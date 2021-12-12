After month-long anti-government protests in Gwadar, Imran Khan takes action





ANI | Updated: December 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): After nearly a month of protests in the port city of Gwadar, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan finally took note of the ongoing protests by the people of the southwestern province for a multitude of problems. “I will take strong action against illegal trawler fishing and will also speak to CM Balochistan,” Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday. This follows protests by residents of Gwadar which have been lasting for more than 20 days. Pakistani authorities have ordered the dispatch of thousands of police from various other districts for law enforcement and riot control missions. For the past few weeks, thousands of people have marched through the main streets of the port city of Gwadar in support of the “Gwadar ko haq do” movement.

On Friday, a massive protest rally was held in the port city, which included women and children. The participants took out a procession carrying placards and banners bearing slogans in support of their demands, the Dawn newspaper reported. Protesters also chanted slogans against the government. Among other things, thousands of residents continue to demand access to drinking water and an end to the “trawler mafia”. The demands also include the removal of additional checkpoints in Pushkan, Sarbandan and Gwadar City, and the opening of the Pak-Iran border. Paulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Balochistan secretary general of Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) , earlier this week declared that the protest was in fact a referendum against the provincial and federal governments and that the people would continue their struggle until their rights were realized. , which will continue until all their demands are accepted and implemented, ”said the head of the JI. This comes after the arrest of senior Pakistani politician and chairman of Baloch Muttahida Mahaz (BMM) Yousuf Masti Khan in Gwadar. Yousuf Khan was arrested Thursday for making a “provocative and anti-state” speech during a protest sit-in organized by residents of Gwadar, Dawn reported. (ANI)

