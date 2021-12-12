Memoirs of the Trump March: Mark Meadows and other Republican readings | Books





The Chiefs Chief is the most important book on the Trump presidency. In his memoir, Mark Meadows admits that he may have put Joe Bidens’ life in danger, then covered it all up in easy-to-digest prose and unadorned voice. At the very least, the book provided plenty of ammunition for Donald Trump to conclude that Meadows had betrayed him.

Trump called The Chiefs Chief fake news, ridiculed Meadows as fucking stupid, and falsely claimed the book confirmed he didn’t have Covid before or during the debate.

In fact, regarding the events in Cleveland on September 29, 2020, Meadows writes: Well, will probably never know if President Trump was positive that night. But we know it very well could have been.

And to think that Trump gave Meadows blurb for his cover: We’ll have a great future together. Hopefully Meadows received at least 30 silver coins as an advance.

In numbers, Trump has come into contact with around 500 people between the time he received his first positive test, which was followed by a negative test, and his announcement that he did indeed have Covid. Unsurprisingly, Trump blamed others for transmitting the virus to him, even hinting that the Gold Star’s military families had.

Last week, after the Guardian broke the news of Meadows ‘book, New York Times’ Michael Shear recalled: Hours after receiving the call from Meadows informing him of a positive test, Trump came to the rescue. back of the AF1 without a mask and spoke with reporters for about 10 minutes.

Several days later, Shear himself tested positive.

The 45th chair looks like Patient Zero, a super-spreader all on his own.

Changing the subject, Meadows tags Biden for being too handy and says Andrew Cuomo ogled Hope Hicks. Unsurprisingly, Meadows fails to mention the allegations against his own boss. Just an example? E Jean Carrolls’ libel lawsuit against Trump, resulting from alleged rape in a department store locker room.

Switching to Republican politics, Meadows, a former congressman from North Carolina, accuses former Speaker John Boehner of acting like a Don Mafia. Again, Meadows does not mention the behavior of the bosses.

As Joshua Green reports in Devils Bargain, Trump once teamed up with Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager, like this: You treat me like a baby! Am I like a baby to you Am I a fucking baby, Paul?

Manafort was convicted of banking and tax charges in 2018. But he remained a staunch foot soldier and was pardoned by Trump.

A few weeks before Christmas, Meadows adds the following quote from Trump as a holiday bonus: Only I can save us.

Meadows isn’t the only former Trump administration trying his best to portray their man as the savior of the Americas. But he’s the only one to let us know that Trump tested positive before he went negative. And that makes his book one for the ages.

Other potential Christmas stocking articles from Trump insiders indicate they were either in the dark about this fateful Covid test or were careful not to share. Kayleigh McEnany, final Trump press secretary; Peter Navarro, economic advisor; and Scott Atlas, a Covid advisor, are releasing their own books.

In her unsaid, McEnany makes sure we know her credentials and reiterates her claim that she never lied to reporters. After all, she writes, her studies at Oxford, Harvard and Georgetown meant she always relied on truthful, well-researched, and well-researched information.

She doesn’t mention her time at the University of Miami much. But whatever. Elite degrees say more about future income and marriage prospects than a penchant for the truth. Trump attended the University of Pennsylvania. Boris Johnson, Oxford. Richard Nixon went to Duke and Bill Clinton graduated from Yale.

Nixon was struck off the bar, Clinton’s license suspended. Boris is Boris.

McEnany thanks the deity on several occasions. Its title, For Such a Time as This, is inspired by the Book of Esther. She remains on the post for more than 200 pages, praising Trump for standing up for faith, conservatism and freedom. But this first positive Covid test, on September 26, described by Meadows and since confirmed by Maggie Haberman and other pillars of the Washington press? Nada.

McEnany writes that on October 1, 2020, two days after the Trump-Biden debate, she first learned that Trump and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. On October 2, Trump was helicoptered to hospital. On October 5, McEnany learned that she also had the virus. She does not draw limits on Trump’s recklessness.

Fortunately, she writes, everyone in the White House has made a full recovery, including me.

Not true. McEnany does not mention Crede Bailey, head of the White House security office. When she was Trump’s press secretary, she did.

Asked about Bailey during a briefing, McEnany said: Our hearts are with his family. They asked for privacy. And he’s recovering, from what I understand. We are very happy to see this. But he and his family will be in our prayers.

On a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the Baileys treatment, a friend wrote: Crede beat Covid-19 but it came at a significant cost: her big toe on her left foot as well as her right foot and lower leg had to be amputated. Bailey also suffered from long-term lung, heart, liver and kidney damage. According to his family, Trump has never publicly acknowledged Baileys’ illness.

McEnany delivers a bouquet to Meadows.

You were a constant reminder of faith, she gushed. Thank you for being an inspiring leader for the whole of the West Wing.

Navarro would probably disagree. In fact, it’s a good bet that he would agree with Trump’s new assessment of Meadows intelligence.

In his book In Trump Time, Navarro repeatedly berates Meadows for lack of loyalty and accessibility. According to Navarro, after Trump’s defeat to Biden, the heart and body of the White House chief of staff was too often not in the White House.

Wherever the Devil Meadows was, says Navarro, he looked like Napoleon after Waterloo, preparing to be shipped to Elba Island.

Navarro also blames Meadows for ignoring an alleged 2019 warning from Republican activist and lawyer Cleta Mitchell that Democrats were preparing to steal the election. When Meadows was pressed in September 2020 about his inability to follow through on that advice, Navarro said all he can pull together was, it just didn’t happen.

The fact that the House and Senate documented Meadows’ efforts to put pressure on Republican election officials does not impress Navarro.

The Chief of Chiefs may have also waived Meadows’ claim of executive privilege. Either way, Meadows ‘latest about-face on cooperation with the House select committee investigating the events of January 6 is unlikely to change Navarros’ impression of him.

As for Mitchell, she resigned from her law firm over her role in an infamous call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state.

In addition to pushing the line that Democrats stole the election, Navarro lambasted many officials for not facing China, including Mike Pence. Significantly, as he pursues Trump’s doomed vice president, Navarro sounds like a now-familiar trope from the undemocratic right.

He calls Pence a traitorous Brutus who betrayed Trump, an American Caesar. Has Navarro forgotten those gallows bearing the name of Pences? Either way, the cry for a murdered Roman emperor is a full-throated compliment.

Kayleigh McEnany, Peter Navarro and Stephen Miller walk through the South Lawn of the White House in July 2020. Photograph: Andrew Harnik / AP

During the 2016 campaign, Paul LePage, then governor of Maine, believed that Trump needed to show some authoritarian power. Last May, Michael Anton of the right-wing Claremont Institute questioned whether the United States needed a Caesar. Anton was joined on air by Curtis Yarvin, aka Mencius Moldbug, a self-proclaimed monarchist and pillar of the Dark Lights, a take adopted by the alt-right.

Navarro is demanding full forensic audits of the 2020 election and postulates that the Jan.6 insurgency may have been carried out by those who sought to provoke an attack on our Capitol in order to derail a Trump constituency victory.

In A Plague Upon Our House, Scott Atlas sues Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci for making headlines but ignores Trump’s two predictions that Covid, one day, it is like a miracle that he will disappear and his admission to Bob Woodward that Covid would be worse than he had told the public.

Covid has killed nearly 800,000 Americans and it continues. The United States faces another Covid winter, with more than 100,000 new cases per day and the Omicron variant looming. Vaccine resistance and Covid deaths have become hallmarks of the Red State.

Atlas is a radiologist and fellow of the Hoover Institution Conservative at Stanford University. He joined Trump’s White House in August 2020 and resigned after the election.

As a Covid adviser, he opposed the expansion of testing and isolation, calling such measures grossly misguided. On the contrary, he argued that the virus can be hindered and that herd immunity is achieved once 20-25% of the population has contracted it. In his book, he seems to dismiss the impact of the long Covid.

Faced with an open letter from Stanford faculty disputing his credentials, Atlas threatened legal retaliation. Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s lawyer, called for an immediate retraction. None followed.

Atlas, however, succeeded on one big thing: opposing the school closures, which he called a blatant and inexplicable political failure. The closures have helped to cost Virginia Democrats dearly. Glenn Youngkins’ victory in this gubernatorial race was more than a critical race theory.

Trump and Trumpism will remain a force of the Republican Party for years to come. Meadows, McEnaney, Navarro and Atlas are counting on it.

Earlier this month, however, Chris Christie spoke at a DC poohbahs dinner.

I gave Donald Trump my eternal loyalty, he said. And as we learned this week, he definitely gave me Covid.

Just a reminder, folks.

