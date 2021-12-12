Politics
President Joko Widodo makes the management of Covid-19 in Salatiga a model for other regions
SALATIGA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo makes the success of the City Salatiga related to the control of Covid-19, as an example for other regions.
One of them concerns the application social distancing at the morning market in Salatiga.
Leading expert from the Presidential Staff Office, Abraham Wirotomo, said Salatiga is also known as the City of Tolerance.
“For these reasons, the city of Salatiga has become the target of the implementation of the presidential staff office listening program linked to Christmas and New Year policies to prevent the third wave of Covid-19”, a- he explained in a written statement on Saturday (11/12/2021).
However, Abraham continued, President Joko Widodo has also received reports that eight districts and towns have seen an increase in cases for two consecutive weeks.
The mayor of Salatiga Yuliyanto told us that the increase in cases comes from the face-to-face learning group. The government has issued a new regulation, in which children between the ages of 6 and 11 will be vaccinated and hopefully the, it can be implemented as soon as possible, “he said.
Deputy Mayor of Salatiga Muh Haris said that currently the vaccination rate is 129.25 percent.
“Salatiga is at level 1 of the PPKM. This is due to the maximum support from religious leaders, community leaders and public awareness, ”he said.
