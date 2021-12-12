Boris Johnson pictured at Christmas quiz last winter as Labor leads poll against Tories





Boris Johnson was struck by new allegations of Covid violations last year (Reuters) Boris Johnson was struck by new allegations of Covid violations last year, including that he took a Christmas quiz in Downing Street and flouted the rules at a restaurant weeks before. Images emerged in the Sunday mirror of the Prime Minister in the so-called quiz, seated next to staff members wearing tinsel and Santa hat. The newspaper reported that this took place days before a No.10 rally currently under investigation by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. Also on Sunday, Daily mail brought allegations that the Prime Minister blasted the BBC for its coverage of Downing Street Christmas Eve, accusing the broadcaster of being vengeful and not focusing on its main duty of promoting boosters. Meanwhile, Labor hit their highest Tory poll lead in seven years. Key points Show last update



1639300475 Labor refuse to call for PM’s resignation Also appearing on Sky News this morning, Labors president Anneliese Dodds declined to call directly for Boris Johnson’s resignation. The resignation of a Tory prime minister is in the hands of the Tory Party, not the Labor Party, she told Trevor Phillips on Sunday. Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 9:14 AM 1639300401 Crime week ‘ Phantom Home Secretary Yvette Cooper reflects on last week’s revelations, which she called crime week; Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 9:13 AM 1639300221 PM is in big trouble – Tory MP Tory MP Steve Baker has said he believes Boris Johnson is in big trouble. Any member of the public is going to rightly demand that politicians not only abide by the rules they impose on others, he said, but that they also abide by their minds. He told Sky News: It’s pretty obvious now, but it hasn’t happened. Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 9:10 AM 1639299801 Zahawi denies the responsibility of the PM ‘ When asked on Sky News if Boris Johnson has become a handicap, Nadhim Zahawi said: I don’t agree with that. He added: He’s literally working hourly to make sure we get through this pandemic. Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 9:03 AM 1639299366 Are you really finding the right balance here? “ Nadhim Zahawi also appeared to criticize the media in the middle of the row at the Christmas party. Are you really finding the right balance here in terms of omicron … versus a zoom call? he told Sky News. Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 8:56 AM 1639298962 Zahawi defends the virtual quiz Nadhim Zahawi is currently on Sky News, asked about the images for Christmas Quiz No10. He defended the event, saying it was a virtual quiz without alcohol. Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 8:49 AM 1639298721 What was the orientation at the time of the reported quiz? There have been reports of Boris Johnson hosting a Christmas quiz, which allegedly took place in mid-December last year. This was the official directive from Covid at the time: Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you should not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, as this is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by your rules. level. At the time of the quiz, London was at level 2, which said there should be no mix of households inside, except for support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside. Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 8:45 AM 1639297801 The shadow cabinet reacts Here are some other reactions from last night’s shadow cabinet: Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 8:30 AM 1639297383 A culture of rule-breaking at the heart of government ‘ Here is Labors Angela Rayner on reporting from a No10 Christmas Quiz hosted by Boris Johnson: Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 8:23 AM 1639296318 Liberal Democrats believe they are neck and neck with Tories in byelection In North Shropshire where a by-election is looming, the Liberal Democrats believe they are neck and neck with the Tories. A Lib Dem source said the Downing Street party scandal had been a godsend to party activists. Jon stone, our political correspondent, reports: Zoe TidmanDecember 12, 2021 8:05 AM

