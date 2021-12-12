Trump accuses Netanyahu of disloyalty for praising Biden on 2020 win: ‘F ** k him’





By Andrew Carey and Amir Tal, CNN

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump lambasted his former close ally Benjamin Netanyahu in a new round of interviews, saying he felt betrayed by then-Israeli prime minister’s video message to Joe Biden on congratulating on winning the presidency.

“It was early. Okay? Let’s put it that way – he greeted it very early. Earlier than most world leaders. I haven’t spoken to him since. F ** k it,” a Trump told Israeli journalist Barak Ravid in an April Interview published by Axios Friday.

Discussing his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – ending decades of US policy and international consensus – as well as recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in a war in 1967, Trump explained why he felt so bitter.

“No one has done more for Netanyahu than me. There is no one who has done more for Israel than me. And the first person to run to greet Joe Biden was Netanyahu. And not only did he praise him, he did it. in a video. If you look at the leaders of other countries – like Brazil – he’s been waiting for months. Putin. Many other leaders. Mexico. All also felt that the elections were over. But they too were waiting. No one did more for Bibi than I did. Money too. We gave them a lot of money and gave them soldiers. We did it all.

Netanyahu posted his congratulations on Twitter and in a video on November 8, 2020, the day after the race appealed for Biden.

Netanyahu said in the post that he and Biden have enjoyed a “long and warm” personal relationship for almost 40 years and consider him “a great friend of Israel” and look forward to working together.

In another Twitter post, Netanyahu thanked Trump “for the friendship you have shown to the State of Israel and to me personally, for recognizing Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, for standing up to Iran, for historic peace accords and for taking the US-Israel alliance to unprecedented heights. “

Despite posting his congratulations online, Netanyahu was slow to call Biden after the election, waiting two weeks to call the president-elect, which drew criticism from some in Israel.

Ravid has spoken to the former president twice in 2021 as part of the research for a new book on the Abrahamic Accords, which will be released on Sunday. Quotes from the interview appear in Friday’s addition to blockbuster Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, as well as US-based news site Axios.

This story has been updated to correct that Benjamin Netanyahu praised Joe Biden in a video message.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs58.com/news/trump-accuses-netanyahu-of-disloyalty-for-congratulating-biden-after-2020-win-f-k-him The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos