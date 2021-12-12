First, Pakistan is boycotting the Biden summit. Now Imran Khan calls for stronger ties with US





US President Joe Biden and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

New Delhi: A four-member delegation from the US Senate Armed Services Committee arrived on an official visit to Pakistan on Friday.

The delegation led by Senator Angus King included Senators Richard Burr, John Cornyn and Benjamin Sasse. According to a PTI report, the delegation reaffirmed its commitment to a stable and expanded Pakistan-American bilateral relationship.

Brookings colleague Madiha Afzal, who writes on Pakistan’s foreign policy, called the visit notable.

The delegation also stressed that given the size of the Pakistani population and its geostrategic location, the United States and Pakistan should make determined efforts to promote trade, investment and economic cooperation, reported the PTI.

According to an article in the Hindustan Times, the senators thanked Pakistan for helping US nationals and others during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The Pakistani government had assisted in the evacuation of Americans and other nationals from the conflict-affected region.

The Pakistan-based Express Tribune wrote on Saturday that the highest civil-military leadership told the delegation that Pakistan’s interests were compatible with the interests of the United States, as both countries believe in democracy, l rule of law and strive to ensure regional and global security.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the delegation to strengthen ties between the two countries in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the United States and was committed to expanding it in all areas, especially in the economic dimension, Khan told the four-member US delegation.

His comments come at a time when relations between the United States and Pakistan appear to be crumbling after the prime minister boycotted the Democracy Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the week, when Khan decided to miss the American event, experts said the decision sent a strong message to the United States regarding Islamabad’s objections to the lack of high-level engagement between the two countries. .

His latest statement to senators calling for stronger ties was called a change of position by the Hindustan Times.

On the day the delegations arrived, the Express Tribune said in its December 10 article, Pakistan was trying to appease the United States with a charm offensive. The publication hinted that Pakistan’s decision not to attend the Biden summit was China-driven. If official sources are to be believed, China wanted Pakistan to stay away from President Bidens’ initiative which, according to Beijing, was not intended for democracy but to advance geostrategic interests. from Washington, writes the publication.

