Ready to chat with everyone except those who plundered the nation’s wealth: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a public procession in Mianwali on December 11, 2021. Facebook / Imran KhanPM reiterates the policy of “no NRO” for those who “have plundered the wealth of the nation”. Promise to repay the people of Mianwali for their support in serving them. Speaks on development projects, health card for the whole Punjab by March.

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that he was “ready to discuss” with everyone, but that there would “never be reconciliation” with those who “plundered the wealth of the nation”.

His words came during a public procession in Mianwali.

The prime minister visited his ancestral city to inaugurate several projects, a statement from the prime minister’s office said before his arrival.

“Whether it is Waziristan or Balochistan, we will solve all problems through dialogue.

“However, those who came to power and stole money will not receive NRO (concession under the National Reconciliation Ordinance) or reconciliation,” the prime minister said in his speech.

“Every civilized society puts such people in prison; she does not reconcile with them, ”he added.

Prime Minister Khan said countries become poor when “big thieves” are unharmed and those who commit petty theft are thrown in jail.

‘Mianwali supported me when no one did’

When he began his speech, the prime minister thanked the people of Mianwali, assigning his tenure to the party workers there. “If I am the prime minister today, it is because of the party workers in Mianwali,” he said.

He said that by the time his government completes its five years in power, there will be “historic” development in the city.

“The people of Mianwali have supported me when no one else has,” the prime minister said, adding: “I will return this favor by serving them.”

Greater development for the backward regions of the country

Speaking about the former rulers, the prime minister said that no previous government had ever thought of a development that would benefit the underprivileged sections of society.

“My goal is to bring greater development to the backward areas of Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister further stated that he was focusing on improving the standard of education and schools, and assured the people of Mianwali that they will no longer need to seek education outside the district in the future.

Inflation, the “biggest problem” in the world

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also spoken on the economic front, saying the “biggest problem” in the world today is inflation, which has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said inflation is a concern around the world and not just a phenomenon seen in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that when the lockdowns were imposed, “the United States experienced record inflation.”

“When the world (raw material) prices went up, unfortunately Pakistan was also affected,” he said, adding that the world as well as Pakistan continued to grapple with the problem.

Government initiatives

Speaking of the government’s efforts to alleviate some of the problems faced by the population, the prime minister said that a 30% discount on food would be given to those who earn less than 50,000 rupees per month.

In addition, the Kamyab Pakistan program will provide interest-free loans to families for building houses, a health card for the whole of Punjab by next March and 47 billion rupees in scholarships above 6.2. million students, he said.

The Prime Minister decided that his government would base Pakistan on the two basic principles of the state of Medina, the rule of law and the welfare state.

On the modernization of the Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road, the Premier said the project will be completed in a year and a half.

He also assured residents of the water-scarce Mohar region that the government was considering options for a canal as well as solar tube wells to ease electricity bills.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged PTI workers to fully participate in the upcoming local elections and help the party win.

Inaugurated projects

The Prime Minister has launched several projects under the Rs 6.6 billion PM-II package and the district development package, which includes the Rescue 1122 service, 72 road projects and the upgrading of schools.

The rehabilitation and modernization of the Balkasar-Mianwali road at an estimated cost of Rs 13.5 billion and the woodlands of Namal Lake and Kundia Forest Park at a cost of Rs 120 million are also among the activities. New projects.

