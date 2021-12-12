This is the dialectic between President Jokowi and Rizal Ramli at the MUI economic congress





Jakarta, INDONEWS.ID – The event “The 2nd Economic Congress of the Indonesian Ulema Council” which took place at The Sultan Hotel and Residence, Jakarta on Friday (10/12/2021) attracted a lot of public attention. Imagine, at the congress, there was a dialectic between the two leaders, namely between President Joko Widodo and senior economist Dr Rizal Ramli. In his remarks at the inauguration of the opening of the 2nd Community Economic Congress of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), President Joko Widodo spread optimism to the audience and to all the Indonesian people. President Jokowi said he was optimistic that Indonesia – with the world’s largest Muslim population – would become the world’s largest Islamic economic center. In addition, President Widodo assured the public that in the future, in 2040-2045, the per capita income of the Indonesian people will reach approximately 23,000-27,000 (US dollars). The next day (12/11/2021), at the same place and forum, the former coordinating minister of the economy Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur) Rizal Ramli insinuated President Jokowi’s statement. “This time it’s just PHP. Don’t go too far into the noble MUI forum, please,” the coordinating minister of maritime affairs said, as quoted by jalurdua.com/. The former Bulog chief explained that last year alone (2020) Indonesia’s per capita income fell from US $ 4,050 (2019) to just US $ 3,870. To multiply income by 6-7 times, of course, you have to work very hard, with improvements not only in the economic sector, but also in many sectors, all of which are currently lagging far behind. Separately, former President Gus Dur spokesperson Adhie M Massardi said if President Joko Widodo really wanted to achieve what he said at the MUI Economic Forum, it would be easy. He said that in order to reach the figure of US $ 23,000-27,000 in 2040-2045, the Indonesian economy must constantly grow 7.5-8.5 percent every year. And it must start in 2022 which is in sight. “It’s like a mission impossible movie aka 100% PHP,” Adhie said. However, if he wants to keep his promise, Jokowi is asked to step down as president. “It is enough for Joko Widodo to step down as president, speed up the presidential election with a presidential threshold of zero (zero) percent and improve the electoral system and all ranks of the KPU,” Adhie said. “Thus, a leader with integrity and clear ability will be born who is not a liar,” Adhie said. If that happens, Adhie said, then there is legal certainty in doing business. The job creation law – although it is still in force for the next two years, but because it was declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court – is sure to make investors nervous. In addition, with a more moral and democratic leadership and understanding the nation’s problems, it will create a “buzzeRp” which has had the wind in its sails to create explosive social conditions, it will be buried and the community will come back to live in harmony. “So just step down as president, God willing, what is considered PHP-Joko Widodo will become a reality, and that may make Rizal Ramli blush,” Adhie concluded. ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonews.id/artikel/322078/Ini-Dialektika-Antara-Presiden-Jokowi-dan-Rizal-Ramli-di-Kongres-Ekonomi-MUI/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos