Boris Johnson accused of culture of contempt of Covid rules as Christmas quiz photo emerges

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has been accused of presiding over a culture of rule-breaking after a photo of him emerged taking an online quiz in Downing Street flanked by colleagues.

The image, reported by the Sunday Mirror, shows a screen with the Prime Minister sitting in front of a laptop in Library Number 10.

Downing Street said the leader of the Conservative Party briefly took part in the quiz.

The Sunday Mirror reported that the event occurred on December 15 just three days before an alleged rule-breaking Christmas party at Number 10, which is currently under investigation by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Deputy Labor Leader Angela Rayner said: While the rules said people shouldn’t have Christmas parties at work and Brits across the country were doing the right thing, Boris Johnson was rather happy to preside over a culture of disregard for the rules at the heart of government.

Despite the repeated denials of parties in issue 10, it now turns out that there were many parties, rallies and the Prime Minister even took part in a festive quiz.

Boris Johnson truly believes this is one rule for him, another for everyone.

He is a man unfit to rule this country.

Official guidelines at the time stated: While there are exemptions for work purposes, you should not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, as it is a primarily social activity and does not is not otherwise permitted by the rules of your level.

At the time of the quiz, London was at level 2, which said there should be no mix of households inside, except for support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside.

The Sunday Mirror cited a source who claimed that many staff members were crammed in front of computers, asking questions and drinking alcohol during the quiz.

He reported that Johnson surprised staff by appearing onscreen as the quiz master for a 10 to 15 minute round.

A spokesperson for Number 10 said: This was a virtual quiz.

Downing Street staff often had to be in the office to work on the pandemic response, so those who were in the office for work could attend it virtually from their desks.

The Prime Minister briefly took a virtual quiz to thank staff for their hard work throughout the year.

The quiz reports come as Simon Case, who is also the head of the civil service, investigates three government rallies suspected of breaking the rules last winter.

Staff reportedly hosted a Christmas party at Number 10 on December 18, with a video leak filmed four days after the alleged drinks showing senior Downing Street officials joking about a fictitious party.

A second reported event in Downing Street to which attendants were leaving, believed to have taken place on November 27, was reportedly attended by the Prime Minister, who the Mirror said gave a speech.

Case is investigating the two alleged events, as well as a festive celebration at the Education Ministry, for which officials have expressed regret.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has since confirmed that staff working for Therese Coffey drank alcohol and ate take out late in the evening on several occasions while restrictions on coronaviruses were in place.

It comes after the Sunday Mirror reported that political staff and officials frequently drink after work until the early hours of the morning and order food from the Office of the Secretaries of Work and Pensions at the Headquarters of Departments in Whitehall.

The DWP confirmed that there had been times when alcohol was consumed in a workspace outside the Cabinet Ministers’ Office in Whitehall, but pointed out that this had taken place as the work progressed. continued after normal working hours.

A source told the PA News Agency that the office’s offices were socially remote and there was no party atmosphere.