China, Xi force Australia to find India

A curious fact emerged from the 2016 Australian census that Hinduism was the country’s second fastest growing religion, behind Sikhism. Almost half a million Hindus resided in Australia at the time, and the most recent census will reveal a continuing trend.

Highlighting this growth, Indian-Australian government initiatives in defense, science, agriculture, industry and commerce, and private sector development are being spurred on by the Federal and State Chambers of the Council of Australia-India business.

Two recent Australian high commissioners in India are of diasporic Indian descent: Peter Varghese (born in Kenya to Malayali parents) and Harinder Sidhu (born in Singapore).

All of this would have delighted Bertram Stevens, the former Prime Minister (Chief Minister) of New South Wales who in 1946 wrote “New Horizons: a Study of Australian-Indian Relations”, envisioning enormous bilateral collaboration.

The obvious question is why all of this high-level interaction between Indian Ocean neighbors has taken so long, given the long history of more informal exchanges.

Indian graduates of Macquarie University may not be aware that the institution is named after Lachlan Macquarie, a governor of the convict of New South Wales, who was at the siege of Srirangapatna in 1799 who overthrew Tipu Sultan and changed the course of Indian development.

From the late 19th century, Australian horse racing personnel made their fortunes in India, most notably in Bangalore, where internationally renowned jockey Ted Fordyce retired with dancer Danalakshmi, who opened one of the first commercial florists.

More recently, Australian IPL players, coaches and officials have learned much more about India and have reduced thorny inter-team relations.

Important geographic, cultural and political reasons have meant that a raft of goodwill has not been capitalized.

After independence, for example, Jawaharlal Nehru’s unaligned position alienated him from Australian leaders like Sir Robert Menzies, famous for the British Empire and later the Commonwealth, particularly during the 1950s and the Cold War when “socialism”, to minds like Menzies, was essentially communism. Soviet influence in India was viewed with suspicion.

This geopolitical view was reinforced by Australia’s dual fixation after World War II with the United States across the Pacific and Britain returning “home”. “Asia” collectively became what a future Australian Prime Minister described as the places to fly over to reach Europe. On a personal level, most young Australians are made for London rather than Bangalore, Beijing or Bangkok.

Here too was the persistent “white Australian policy” of 1901-1960 which prohibited immigration from Africa and Asia. This reinforced Australian racial stereotypes, slowly shattered by the arrival of families like Peter Varghese’s, all of whom began to make great social contributions.

This privilege of Europeans and the remoteness of the “Other” delayed Australia’s “discovery” of Asia until the recognition of China by Prime Minister Whitlam in 1972, with Australia dragged into it. the Vietnam War through its uncompromising American alliance.

India was still curiously ignored by Canberra despite what would come to be known as the Commonwealth and cricket, far more of an illusion than a substance. In truth, until Jagmohan Dalmiya made Indian cricket a financial and gaming powerhouse, Australian cricket authorities rejected India and dreaded touring it.

So what has changed?

While there have always been Australian academics and a few others who have advocated for a stronger relationship with India, it was China and Xi Jinping who shifted Australian political thinking.

The so-called “Chinese threat” is now a mantra in Australian defense and in the field of think tanks, and particularly in the media. Aside from the irony of Australia relentlessly attacking its major trading partner, its complexity necessitated the “Quad” (connecting Australia, India, Japan and the United States) and the creation of the “Indo-Pacific” as a geopolitical zone. Especially now, China, largely in retaliation, has become much more active across the Pacific Islands, Papua New Guinea and, more recently, the Solomon Islands.

This prompted Australia to “think west” as India entered its “act east” phase and sparked a surge in trade and political cooperation.

So are Stevens’ new horizons finally here to stay?

The signs are promising: growing number of CEOs, education and opinion leaders, sportsmen and men of Indian origin; strong government rhetoric; dialogue sessions with young people, and more.

Yet the signs of old order thought remain.

Gautam Adani’s massive coal mine project in Queensland has drawn criticism on environmental grounds, but also with signs of an anti-foreign element, despite the Australian steel industry being saved by the Liberty House Group by Sanjeev Gupta.

And in Fremantle, the port city of Perth in the Indian Ocean, the government of Western Australia is planning a $ 100 million movie studio complex. Its main focus is Hollywood, a twenty hour flight east and across the Pacific, while Bollywood, not to mention Tollywood, is only half as far away and a much larger market.

There is still a long way to go before Australia “really thinks of India”.

(Brian Stoddart, professor emeritus at La Trobe University in Melbourne)

