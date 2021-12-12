



Updated December 11, 2021 | 14:48 IST



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. Here are 5 things to know about the Rs 9,800 crore irrigation project Saryu Nahar National Project: 5 things to know about the irrigation project inaugurated by PM Modi today | Photo credit: Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the national project Saryu Nahar in the ban on Uttar Pradesh, linked to the elections. According to the Prime Minister’s office, the irrigation project involves the interconnection of five rivers and will provide guaranteed water for the irrigation of more than 14 lakh hectares of land and will benefit around 29 lakh farmers in more than 6,200 villages. . The Saryu Nahar National Project was built at a total cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, of which over Rs 4,600 crore has been provisioned in the past four years. It also involves the interconnection of five rivers – Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimal use of the region’s water resources. It will benefit nine districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh namely – Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, according to the government statement. The project was entrusted to Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana in 2016 with the goal of completing it within a limited time frame, the PMO statement added. Approved in 1972, the then state government initiated the small-scale project in 1978 for irrigation in two districts at a cost of Rs 78.68 crore. It was then extended to 9 districts four years later. By 2021, the cost of the project had been inflated to Rs 9,802 crore and the name of the project was changed to Sarya Canal National Project. The Prime Minister in a coup against previous administrations, in a tweet, said: “You would be shocked to learn that work on the Saryu Nahar National Project started in 1978 but for decades the project has never been Completed. Costs increased, as did people woes. A project unfinished for four decades was completed in four years. “ Poking holes in Prime Minister Modi’s claim that the project was completed in four years, Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that more than three-quarters of work on the national Saryu Nahar project had been completed under his regime and that the current government of the Bharatiya Janata party took more than 5 years to complete the rest of the work. “The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh took five years to complete the remaining work of the national Saryu Nahar project, three quarters of which was completed under the SP government,” Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi, hours before Prime Minister Narendra arrived. Modi in Balrampur. Get all the latest business news, market news, income tax news, equity market, live updates from Sensex Today on Times Now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/economy/article/saryu-nahar-national-project-5-things-to-know-about-irrigation-project-inaugurated-by-pm-modi-today/839647 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos