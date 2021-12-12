Meadows received, but did nothing, with a document that details ways to undermine the 2020 election, lawyer says, in NYT report





The 38-page document, one of thousands of pages of documents provided by Meadows to the House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol, was originally released by an Army colonel to the retreat who was working to challenge the results, according to the Times. CNN has not independently verified the content of the PowerPoint.

Phil Waldron, a retired colonel who spread disinformation about electoral fraud in the presidential election, told The Times he circulated the PowerPoint among allies of former President Donald Trump, including Capitol Hill lawmakers. Waldron told The Times he had not sent the document directly to Meadows, but that it was possible that someone on his team forwarded it to the former chief of staff.

Separately, Waldron told the Washington Post that he spoke with Meadows “maybe eight to 10 times” and visited the White House several times after the 2020 election. CNN previously reported that in the committee’s letter to Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger III, announcing a decision to institute criminal contempt proceedings against Meadows for ceasing to cooperate with the panel, he wrote that committee members were in possession of “an email from January 5, 2021 regarding a 38 page Power Point briefing titled ‘Election Fraud, Foreign Interference, & Options for 6 JAN’ to be provided ‘on the hill. “

The committee did not make this document public and did not provide any details of what it contained.

Terwilliger told The New York Times that Meadows provided the document to the committee because he received it by email and did not do so.

“We produced the document because it was not privileged,” Terwilliger told The Times.

CNN has reached out to Terwilliger for comment.

Waldron told The Times that Meadows “would have obtained a situational awareness copy of what was on the Hill at the time.”

Waldron told the newspaper that members of his team spoke with a group of senators on January 4, and that he personally briefed a small group of House members the next day about the contents of the PowerPoint. He added that the PowerPoint has been made available to lawmakers. CNN has reached out to Waldron for comment.

It is remarkable that Meadows received and was in possession of the PowerPoint with that title, regardless of what was in the document and what he did with it. Meadows played a central role in spreading election lies and attempted to use the power of the executive to intervene and halt the peaceful transfer of power, CNN previously reported.

A separate 36-page PowerPoint has circulated on Twitter, but CNN has not confirmed the veracity of that document, and the committee tells CNN that it is different from the document members have in their possession.

The PowerPoint is one of nearly 6,000 pages of documents that Meadows voluntarily gave to the committee before its decision to stop cooperating with the panel. Among those pages, a source told CNN, Meadows provided the committee with important information from both his personal email account and his personal cell phone that is relevant to the committee’s investigation.

In addition to the PowerPoint, Meadows delivered a significant number of text messages, including one on November 6, 2020, a text exchange with a congressman, where Meadows reportedly said “love it” during a discussion about the possibility. appoint alternate voters in some states, and the member acknowledged that the plan would be “very controversial”.

The committee also has in its possession a text exchange between Meadows and an organizer of the January 6 rally from early January 2021, and text messages about the need for Trump to issue some sort of public statement to stop the attack on the January 6 at the Capitol. .

CNN also previously reported that in the slice of documents Meadows provided to the committee, he was interacting “with a wide range of individuals while the attack was in progress,” according to a source with knowledge of the communications.

The messages on Meadows’ personal cell phone and email account, which were voluntarily delivered without any claims of executive privilege, relate to “what Donald Trump was doing and not doing during the riot,” the source added.

These communications provide a window into what people were sending to Meadows on January 6, what he was telling them about Trump in real time, and what the former president was doing during those hours as the Capitol was under attack and people were under attack. rioters chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” according to the source.

According to several sources, including former Trump officials and others with first-hand knowledge of what was going on behind the scenes of the White House, Meadows also contacted some of the country’s top national security officials in the country. aim to connect them to Trump’s allies who were pushing unfounded allegations of foreign electoral interference and electoral fraud.

Not only did Meadows try to get senior government officials to investigate the baseless conspiracy theories adopted by Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn and Sidney Powell, he also transmitted conspiracy documents himself, including YouTube videos. and other information that alleged widespread voter evidence. fraud, sources say.

Despite the sheer volume of documents Meadows handed to the committee, he recently made a complete turnaround and decided to stop cooperating and not show up for a scheduled deposition. The committee therefore began criminal contempt proceedings against Meadows, which the House is due to vote on Tuesday. If the criminal contempt report passes the House, it will be referred to the Department of Justice, which will have to decide whether or not to prosecute.

