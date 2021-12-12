Here’s what to read left and right





We live in partisan times and our new habits can strengthen our own perspectives. See this as an effort to broaden our collective perspective with essays beyond the range of our typical selections.

FROM THE LEFT

From Trumps Next Coup Has Already Begun, by Barton Gellman in The Atlantic.

The context, from the author: January 6 was the practice. Donald Trumps GOP is in a much better position to overturn the next election.

The excerpt: Technically, the next attempt to overthrow a national election may not qualify as a coup. It will be based on subversion more than on violence, even if everyone will have their place. If the plot is successful, the votes cast by American voters will not decide the presidency in 2024. Thousands of votes will be cast, if not millions, to produce the desired effect. The winner will be declared the loser. The loser will be certified president-elect. The prospect of this democratic collapse is not remote. People who have the motivation to make it make the means. If the opportunity arises, they will act. They are already taking action. Who or what will safeguard our constitutional order is not clear today.

From Foreclosures Are Fueling Americas Racial Wealth Gap, by Michael Mechanic in Mother Jones.

Context, from the author: Homeownership does not pay equally for everyone. New research helps explain why.

The excerpt: More than half of the median wealth gap between blacks and whites at retirement age can be attributed to racial differences in real estate wealth, according to Panel study data Study of Income Dynamics. According to the latest census figures, 75% of non-Hispanic whites own a home, compared to 45% of blacks, 50% of Latinos, and 60% of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans. Most importantly, white homeowners enjoy more robust property value growth than owners of color, on average, and therefore end up with a significantly greater return on investment.

Excerpt from Take Abortion Out of the Courts Hands, by Jenny Brown in Jacobin.

Background, from the author: Abortion rights should not be at the mercy of justice. We need federal legislation codifying Roe v. Wade and the Democrats must fight and remove the filibuster to pass it.

The excerpt: If the (Supreme) Court authorizes outright bans, these laws will immediately come into effect in 21 states. In the South, only Florida, North Carolina and Virginia have not implemented a post-Roe ban. According to an analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if the court allows it. With the situation emerging, it is tempting to feel hopeless. But desperation is not an option. Instead, we should think more creatively and broadly about how to guarantee and protect access to abortion across the country, starting with the question of why our abortion rights are. at the mercy of justice in the first place.

OF THE RIGHT

From a Conservative win over the women’s draft push, by Nate Hochman in the National Review.

The background, from the author: Efforts to make women eligible for this year’s National Defense Authorization Bill have likely failed.

Snippet: Left-wing efforts to extend the project to women or to expand the project beyond men, in Politico’s cautious and inclusive formulation, have gained momentum since the Pentagon made women eligible to all combat roles in 2015. The successful move to kill the measure is a victory for the Conservatives and deserves to be celebrated. The Republicans who supported and continue to support the idea that we should enlist our mothers and daughters in war are wrong, as the editors of National Reviews have repeatedly argued. Not only would a conscription of women be reckless, harming our military preparation in the name of social engineering, it would be immoral.

Taken from Cry Havoc and Let Loose the Dogs of Culture War, by Charlie Sykes in The Bulwark.

Context, from the author: Overthrowing Roe v. Wade will not depolarize America.

The excerpt: There will be bills to ban abortions after 15 weeks, like the Mississippis law. Some will include exceptions for rape and incest, many will not. Other states will want to limit abortion to the first six weeks. Some might even try to ban it altogether. In the Blue States, lawmakers will codify Roes protections, but some will push for sweeping expansions, including late abortions. And the schism between red and blue America will become wider and sharper. While the Red States impose criminal penalties, the Blue States will increase taxpayer funding. American women will live in two very different countries.

From Counter-Revolt Of The Elites, by Kurt Hofer in The American Conservative.

The context, of the author: The right must create or expand dissident institutions (of higher education) to replace those which reign today.

The excerpt: In a recent Twitter thread, Hadar Hazony described how universities uproot students and seek to turn them into citizens of the world. But instead of producing radical individualists who have no allegiance to the religious and national traditions of their countries, publicly funded universities can and should place particular emphasis on these traditions for purposes of national cohesion. Imagine a college-educated elite taught that obligations to national heritage, community and family do not end at age 18. Such a concept is alien to both the expressive and individualistic left and the recently relocated right to Texas.

