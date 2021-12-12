Prime Minister Narendra Modi twitter handles hacked bitcoin briefly legalizing secure compromise later





Image Source: TWITTER @ PMOINDIA PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked, now restored Strong points PM Modi’s Twitter account “very briefly” compromised, secured later

PM Modi has over 73.4 million subscribers on the microblogging site Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was “very briefly compromised” and was later secured after the matter was reported to the microblogging site, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) reported on Sunday. “PM’s Twitter handle @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was forwarded to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period the account was compromised, any tweet shared should be ignored,” he said. PMO India tweeted. Before the account was restored, a tweet was shared: “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country. Image source: TWITTER The screenshot of the tweet was shared by multiple users. The account has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. PMModi has over 73.4 million subscribers on the microblogging site. Modi’s accounts are not the only ones targeted by hackers for pushing bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, as the grips of several notorious public figures, including Barack Obama and Bill Gates, as well as those from other fields like entertainment, have been targeted in the past. Modi has made his voice heard by highlighting the risks associated with crypto, including at the recent Democracy Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, and in his internal meetings with government officials. The government has expressed concern that cryptocurrencies could be used to lure investors with misleading claims and to finance terrorist activity and money laundering. It is likely that a law will address the issue. Read also IUP: PM Modi inaugurates the Saryu canal project in Balrampur Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-twitter-handle-hacked-bitcoin-legalising-briefly-compromised-secured-later-749138 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos