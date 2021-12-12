Jokowi responds directly to criticism of Buya Anwar Abbas

JAKARTA – An interesting moment hidden when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly responded to the criticism of the Indonesian Council of Ulema (MUI) Vice-President Anwar Abbas regarding economic inequalities. Jokowi has repeatedly mentioned the name “Buya Anwar Abbas”.

Jokowi’s response to Anwar Abbas’ criticisms was conveyed during the opening ceremony of the MUI II Islamic Economic Congress, posted on MUI’s YouTube account, Friday (12/10/2021). Jokowi has chosen not to read the welcome material in order to respond directly to criticism from Anwar Abbas.

The term “Dr Buya Anwar Abbas” was passed directly by Jokowi after greeting the entire audience. Jokowi said the Second Islamic Economic Congress forum was a good time to respond to Anwar Abbas’ criticisms.

“Previously, I prepared many welcome materials like this. But after hearing Dr Buya Anwar Abbas say, I am not keeping it either. I will respond to what Dr Buya Anwar Abbas said. would be better in my opinion in a forum which is fine, ”Jokowi said, quoted by detik.com.

Jokowi again mentions “Buya Anwar Abbas” when discussing land issues. Jokowi first spoke of land reform.

“The first is related to the earth, with the earth. Land tenure, land tenure. What Buya said is true. But I didn’t share it. Yes, I must answer. I have to anwser. And we are currently in the process of distributing targeted land reforms. We have reached 4.3 million hectares of the target of 12 million that we want to share, ”said Jokowi.

Jokowi said that currently Indonesia already has a land bank. Jokowi will review all abandoned HGU (hak Guna Usaha) and HGB (right to build).

“And now we already have a land reserve. We will see all abandoned HGUs, HGBs. Maybe God willing I’ll start this month or maybe next month start revoking them one by one. These are abandoned. The concessions are given “It’s been over 20 years, over 30 years but it’s okay so we can’t give it to others,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also forwarded his offer to MUI regarding the land. However, Jokowi recalled that the purpose of land use must be clear.

“But if you’re all ladies and gentlemen, I suggested this once at a meeting at Persis in Bandung because someone else asked this question, I answered the same.” If there are ladies and gentlemen who need a very large amount of land, I will find it, I will prepare it. How many ? 10 thousand hectares? Not square meters, hectares. 50 thousand hectares? ”Said Jokowi.

“But with a calculation, the proposal is also feasible. It means that there is a clear feasibility study. What kind of property will be used, the land. I will give it. I will try to provide it, if God will. wants. Because I have a lot of material, stock. But I am not opening it anywhere. If you, ladies and gentlemen, have it, please come and see me, accompanied by Buya Anwar Abbas “, Jokowi continued.

Jokowi then mentioned “Buya Anwar Abbas” when he explained micro and ultramicro enterprises. He’s ready to invite MUI to see PNM Mekaar.

“Indeed, many don’t know it. But later in January, February if I can invite from MUI also Mr. Buya Anwar Abbas led. It’s okay. Either 5 people or 10 people I will invite what we have. built called Mekaar. In 2015 we were only able to collect 500,000 microenterprises, ultramicroenterprises with loans of Rp 3 to 5 million, Rp 1 million, Rp 2 million, Rp 3 million to Rp 5million. Now customers reached 9.8million. Grameen Bank, Grameen Bank, total is only 6.5million, it won Nobel Prize. Here we have 9.8million but we didn’t get the Nobel Prize, ”Jokowi said.

Jokowi said the PNM Mekaar system has grown. Parties who cannot pay down payments will be assisted by other parties.

“God willing, until 2024 we will reach our target of 20 million. But there are still many because we have 64 million small businesses, micro businesses, ultra micro businesses. Supporting our informal economy is very, very important, ”Jokowi added. .

Jokowi is actually sad that the share of bank lending for MSMEs is still low. Jokowi said the government has also made efforts to increase the share of loans for small businesses.

“I’m also sad, given the share of our bank loans as well, MSME companies only get 20%. The rest is the way, the big one. We can’t even force it because “Sir, we are working on the basis of calculations and feasibility studies, all calculated.” Push us. “

“Our bank can’t do it. ‘Sir, we work very carefully, Pruden. You can’t force us with targets like this.’ micro, but we can’t do anything else. Because we are indeed our base in These are the difficulties we have, but God willing, later with the big Indonesian Sharia Banks (BSI), which small Being growing big can be served by BSI, ”Jokowi explained.

Critic of Anwar Abbas

Before Jokowi delivered his remarks, Anwar Abbas shared his criticism of the economic and social inequalities which were seen as worsening. Anwar said there are still a lot of people who are not prosperous.

“I think our government has succeeded in making its people prosper, but the people who have been able to prosper and prosper thanks to government are mostly those who, if we relate to the business world, are those of large and medium groups and small. businesses, ”Anwar said during his remarks at the opening of the Second Islamic Economic Congress, posted on MUI’s YouTube account, Friday (10/12). Anwar delivered his remarks at the event attended by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“While those who are at the micro and ultra micro enterprise level, it seems to us that we have not been very affected, in particular by the banking world, therefore suddenly, the social and economic gap in our society looks stiffer, ”Anwar continued.

Anwar then presented data on the Gini Economic Index. He pointed out the drop in the Gini index.

“You can see it in our economic Gini index, which is at 0.39. If I’m not mistaken, before Mr. Jokowi it was 0.41, but after Mr. Jokowi took over the leadership of this country, it dropped to 0.39, “Anwar says.

Anwar also spoke about inequalities in the defense sector. He called it something disturbing.

“However, in the land sector, our Gini index is very worrying, it is 0.59. This means that 1% of the population controls 59% of the land in this country. Meanwhile, around 99%, he only controls 41% of the land. in this country, ”Anwar said.

