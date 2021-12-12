Boris Johnson faces toughest week in office as Tory uproar grows | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson faces the most trying week of his troubled tenure as a growing Tory rebellion against new Covid-19 restrictions threatens his authority in Parliament and a supposedly safe Tory seat emerges on a razor’s edge before a by-election Thursday.

After a tumultuous week for the Prime Minister, who saw him apologize for the way his officials joked about an illegal Christmas party in Downing Street last year and denied misleading his own adviser By standards over renovating his Downing Street apartment, even some of his staunch supporters are now privately raising questions about his chances of leading the party to the next general election.

Tory MPs say potential Johnson successors including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt are already bracing for the possibility of a leadership contest at the in the New Year and poll the opinion in the Support Levels section. Liz is the one with the momentum, a former minister said. But Rishi is there too. And Jeremy never gave up on the campaign he ran in 2019.

Another senior party official said he suspected Johnson was being prepared for a downfall by top ministers who wanted him defeated because of the new Covid-19 rules, believing it could fatally injure him.

MPs will vote in the Commons on Tuesday on a series of Plan B measures that Johnson and his ministers agreed are necessary to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which scientists say will now overtake Delta as the dominant strain by the end of this month. .

Former business secretary Greg Clark, who said the government had jumped on Omicron before its impact on hospital admissions was known. Photograph: Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Many Conservative MPs are furious at plans to make so-called vaccine passports mandatory for large sites. The proposals will mean that those who have not been fully vaccinated, or who cannot show a negative result on the lateral flow test, will not be able to enter indoor sites of more than 500 people, outdoor sites not seated with more. of 4,000 people and any site with more than 10,000 people from Wednesday.

Plan B measures also include mandatory masks in most indoor public places, as well as guidance for employees to work from home where they can to stem transmission. Some Tories believe the measures were pushed by Johnson to distract from the controversies engulfing Downing Street.

Former Cabinet ministers David Davis, Esther McVey, Liam Fox and Greg Clark are among those who have expressed concerns over the intensification of restrictions.

Clark, a former business secretary, said the government took the plunge in taking action before more was known about the impact Omicron could have on hospital admissions.

Between 50 and 80 Tory MPs are reportedly considering voting against the government or abstaining, leaving Johnson potentially to rely on Labor votes to get the measures approved through Parliament. There are rumors of ministerial resignations unless the government changes its position.

Labor has said it will back the measures, insisting it does not want Johnson to have to ease restrictions sought by the government’s own science and medical advisers.

On Saturday night, former minister Damian Green indicated he would not back the government unless it could be shown that Omicron was a more lethal variant than its predecessor. He said: If the government is to convince people, it must provide evidence that the Omicron variant is not only more transmissible than Delta, but also more dangerous.

Another backbench MP said the numbers not supporting the government could even climb to over 100, seriously compromising Johnson’s ability to keep his parliamentary party together.

Another former minister told the Observer: It is a question of principle for many of us. We have been told that as a country we have to learn to live with this virus, so can we not try to do rather than restrict the freedoms of peoples?

Johnson, whose wife, Carrie, had a baby girl last week, is scheduled to appear before a tense end-of-term meeting of the 1922 committee of Tory backbenchers on Wednesday.

Then, on Thursday, voters will go to the polls in a by-election in the supposedly safe Tory North Shropshire seat, vacant after the resignation of Owen Paterson, who broke parliamentary lobbying rules. The Liberal Democrats report this weekend that they have closed the gap with the Tories so the seat is now too close to call as they dump activists into the constituency.