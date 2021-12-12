Politics
“No sign of another affected account”
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal identifier ‘briefly compromised’, Twitter claimed on Sunday that the company has a 24/7 line of communication with the Prime Minister’s office . She added that her teams took the necessary measures to secure the compromised account as soon as they became aware of this activity. Twitter said no other accounts appear to be affected at this time.
“We have 24/7 lines of communication with the PM’s office. Our teams took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity. Our investigation revealed that it there were no signs of other impacted accounts at this time, ”the Twitter spokesperson said.
Narendra Modi’s personal grip compromised
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was briefly hacked on Sunday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office reported. Speaking to Twitter, the PMO said, “PM’s Twitter account @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was transmitted to Twitter and the account was immediately secured. During the brief period that the account has been compromised, any Tweet shared should be ignored. . “
According to screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were posted from PM Modi’s personal account claiming that “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender.” The now deleted tweet read: “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially purchased 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”
Table Center Cryptocurrency Invoice
This hacked push for cryptocurrencies comes as part of the Centre’s plan to table the Cryptocurrency and Official Digital Currency Regulation Bill, 2021 in the upcoming winter session of parliament. The Cryptocurrency and Official Digital Currency Regulation Bill, 2021 will ban all private cryptocurrencies in India with “some exceptions” to promote the underlying cryptocurrency technology and its uses. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will establish its own digital currency, as the safety of investor money and deceptive media promotions on such investments have long been a cause for concern. Center will also set an exit period of 3-6 months before banning trading, mining, and issuance of cryptos. The bill is still under discussion and has not yet been approved by Cabinet.
Currently India has two crypto unicorns namely CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX. Many industry leaders have urged the government to take a nuanced approach to regulating crypto assets in India. The companies have claimed that India is home to the largest number of crypto owners in the world and that a nuanced bill will help India become the global leader in crypto, challenge and NFTs.
