The China-Pakistan-Taliban-Iran link – Analysis – Eurasia Review

By Gaurie Dwivedi *

Sun Tzu, the pioneer of Chinese military thought and author of the famous treatise The Art of War, influenced China’s strategy. In an effort to weaken the enemy, Sun Tzu propagated several measures to ensure that the outcome of any conflict would be predetermined. The ultimate excellence is not in winning every battle, but in defeating the enemy without ever fighting. The highest form of warfare is attacking (the enemies) the strategy itself, the next one is attacking (its) alliances.

Over the past decade, after gaining economic and military power, China has followed Sun Tzus’ strategy and is now focused on building alliances and weakening that of its adversaries.

This became evident with the announcement of the $ 63 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2015. The CPEC was followed by the 2016 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) that China signed with Iran, committing 400 billion dollars in investments over 25 years. These were aimed at establishing China as a superpower that sought dominance on land and not as a regional maritime power that projected capabilities near its shores. Together, the CPEC and CSP have bolstered China’s credentials as America’s sole challenger in West Asia, even as it flaunts its intention to overtake Tibet and its western borders with India. The CPEC and CSP are part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which hopes to expand further to Afghanistan and Russia. The objective is to create a homogeneous corridor of economic weight resulting in a disproportionate geopolitical influence.

India’s potential to become a balancing force vis-à-vis China, based on its favorable demographics and economic growth, is a recurring Chinese concern. To address this, China doubled its partnership with Pakistan, a strategy that received a boost after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Since the end of 2018, when the US-Taliban peace talks gained momentum, China’s investment in Pakistan has shifted from a focus solely on the economic to a geostrategic one. Beijing has used Islamabad as a gateway to carve out a greater role in war-torn Kabul. He became a full stakeholder in the decision-making process and used Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban to reduce India’s role. Xi Jinping has long sought a bigger game for China in Afghanistan, and the installation of an Afghan government led by the Taliban meant hostile ties with India and the United States. for China to undermine its rivals. Therefore, in the new big regional game, despite its generous aid programs in Afghanistan, India is now strategically disadvantaged by Pakistan’s access, geographic proximity and close ties to the Taliban, and the support provided by Pakistan. China.

Since August, when US forces withdrew from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s ties with the Taliban have only deepened. It will embolden China’s plans to create a network of countries that have a common desire to undermine the rule of law, challenge the status quo, and establish a Sino-centric world order. Afghanistan will join this list, alongside Pakistan, Iran and Russia, providing enough leverage for China to harm Indian interests and undermine U.S. influence in the region.

For years, it was believed that China was singularly focused on achieving the number one position in Asia would be by sea, given its obsession with Taiwan and a growing desire to undo colonial enslavement under Japan, or its century of humiliation. China’s expansive maritime strategy, part of the reason for the breakneck pace of its shipbuilding industry since early 2010, was assumed to be a precursor to sea-based hegemonic trends. Maritime aggression and illegal grabbing China’s land in the Indo-Pacific had limited challenges. Now, China is hopeful that its new Asian alliance does not face global resistance either. He will use his BRI program to inject money into Afghanistan and exploit regional loopholes.

The Quad leaders’ summit on September 24 is indicative of the backsliding of world powers towards China’s over-reach. But that may not be enough. As the four-member mechanism focuses on the Indo-Pacific, China has shifted the stage of contestation to West, South and Central Asia.

China’s slash against Taiwan, Xis’ declaration that China will not hesitate to use force, clearly appears to be part of a larger strategy. Instead, it is not Taiwan, but China’s carefully nurtured training in Central and West Asia that will be instrumental in projecting China’s global power. For India, this presents several challenges ranging from economic concerns to heightened security risks. New Delhi’s efforts to wipe out the elaborate terrorist infrastructure operating in the Af-Pak region again will be severely compromised by the new China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trio. India hopes to use the location of Afghanistan and Iran to connect to markets in Central Asia. China will export Iranian energy to the port of Gwadar in Pakistan, which will eventually be used for military purposes. Although Iran does not accept Xi Jinping’s first world view of China, the CSP will have an impact on Indo-Iranian trade and India’s energy security.

India needs to recalibrate its Chinese policy with its interests in mind throughout the West and Central Asia region. New Delhi should strive to remain relevant in the current context of Kabul, to ensure that China does not exploit the link between Pakistan and the Taliban. Despite the world’s growing bipolarity, due to the intensifying rivalry between America and China, India must capitalize on its close ties with Russia to become a key player in Afghanistan.

The purchase of S-400 and the $ 3 billion deal to lease Russian Akula-class nuclear submarines is a sign that India will keep its options open with Moscow. With 65% of Indian defense equipment of Russian origin, India will need spare parts and will therefore always engage with Moscow.

The impact of the Taliban on religious extremism will have a long tail and will therefore be felt by the whole region. Besides India, religious extremism could manifest itself in Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius and Indonesia as Al Qaeda and ISIS hope to gain a place in Asia. New Delhi must take the lead in pushing for a concerted regional response to the same. This will provide a window for wider engagement after these countries have been wooed by Chinese checks.

Since 2001, Afghanistan has become the focal point of Americas policy in West Asia. Two decades later, China is trying to do the same. For India, the stakes have never been higher.

* About the Author: Gaurie Dwivedi is Senior Journalist and Author of Blinkers Off: How the World Will Counter China.

Source: This article was written for Gateway House: Indian Council on World Relations.