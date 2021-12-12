India: PM Modis Twitter Hacked With Link To Bitcoin Scam | News | DW





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal Twitter account was hacked on Sunday morning, his office said. “The matter was transmitted to Twitter and the account was immediately secured,” the prime minister’s office said in a tweet. While it was not immediately clear how long the grip had been compromised for, Modi’s office added that any tweet shared during “the brief period” should be ignored. Another Bitcoin scam? The Indian Prime Minister’s Twitter account @narendramodi, which has over 73 million followers, sent a tweet falsely stating that India had adopted Bitcoin as legal tender. “The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country,” the fake tweet said. This was followed by a link to a blog promising a Bitcoin giveaway which has since been deleted. A similar incident happened with Modi’s personal website Twitter account in September 2020. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a tweet was sent via the @narendramodi_in handle asking subscribers to donate to a relief fund using cryptocurrency. It came just months after prominent US Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg, were hit with what appeared to be a scam aimed at fooling media users. social organizations to donate bitcoin. India on cryptocurrency Earlier on Saturday, Modi spoke about cryptocurrencies at a virtual “Democracy Summit” hosted by US President Joe Biden. In his remarks, he said emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to strengthen democracy, not undermine it. “We also need to jointly shape global standards for emerging technologies such as social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to strengthen democracy, not undermine it,” Modi said. The Indian government also announced last month that it plans to introduce a bill that “seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India.” The bill would allow “certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of the cryptocurrency and its uses,” according to an upcoming parliamentary business bulletin. The government has since taken a more nuanced stance on the issue. At the end of November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament that the government does not intend to recognize Bitcoin as a currency, adding that it does not collect data on domestic bitcoin transactions. “This is a risky area and not within a comprehensive regulatory framework,” she told parliament. With material from the Reuters news agency Edited by Wesley Dockery

