Boris Johnson amid cabinet revolt against Covid Plan B restrictions

Boris Johnson is reportedly facing a revolt within his own cabinet over the possible further tightening of Covid-19 restrictions as a salary from omicron variant infections looms.

A report in the Sunday Telegraph asserted that a number of senior ministers were considering resisting the imposition of potential Plan C measures due to the lack of comprehensive data regarding hospitalization and death rates with respect to omicron.

At least six ministers fear the government plans to introduce tougher measures than those currently in place, the newspaper said.

It comes as Boris Johnson heads into what could turn out to be his leadership’s biggest rebellion, with more than 60 Tory MPs reportedly against introducing new coronavirus measures.

The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that he would put his Plan B winter protocols in place to try to fend off the omicron variant of the virus.

A number of conservatives have criticized the proposals, with dozens of backbenchers pledging to vote against the plan to make Covid passports mandatory in major venues.

The introduction of the Covid passes means that those who have not been fully vaccinated or who are unable to present a negative lateral flow result will not be able to enter indoor sites of more than 500 people, the sites non-seated exteriors of more than 4,000 people and any site with more than 10,000 people as of Wednesday.

Plan B measures also include mandatory masks in most indoor public places, as well as guidance for employees to work from home where they can to stem transmission.

Former cabinet ministers David Davis, Esther McVey, Dr Liam Fox and Greg Clark are among those sounding the alarm around the reintroduction of the latest round of restrictions.

Mr Clark, a former business secretary, said the government took the plunge by choosing to act before more was known about the impact omicron might have on hospital admissions.

Former Commerce Secretary Dr Fox, speaking during a debate in the House of Commons, said it was difficult to justify the additional measures.

Senior Tories, including select committee chairs Tobias Ellwood and William Wragg, have spoken out against the measures while 2019 MPs such as Dehenna Davison and Lee Anderson – who represent so-called former Labor Red Wall constituencies – have announced that they would rebel on Tuesday. vote in the House of Commons.

Former Defense Secretary Mr Ellwood, who chairs the Defense Committee, told Sky News on Saturday: I strongly urge the government to drop the vote on vaccination passports next week.

This is not the appropriate tactic to impose on a very tired nation at this time.

Asked about the prospect of a Tory rebellion, Michael Gove said he was confident MPs would consider the proposals in a serious, sober and thoughtful way in light of how quickly omicron has spread across the UK. United.

Speaking to broadcasters on Friday, he added: I am also confident people will conclude that, on the whole, it is right to act.

In England, the legal requirement to wear masks has been extended to more indoor spaces, including museums, galleries and community centers from Friday.

There will be a return to work from home from Monday, and the mandatory Covid passports for large rooms are expected to apply from Wednesday.

Mr Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference this week that he would like to lift Plan B measures no later than early January.

There will be a return to work from home from Monday, and the mandatory Covid passports for large rooms are expected to apply from Wednesday.

Mr Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference this week that he would like to lift Plan B measures no later than early January.